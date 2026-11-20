Balqees and Mohammed Al Shehhi: Both will perform at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay, with Balqees taking the stage on December 1 and Mohammed Al Shehhi on December 2. Doors open at 7pm, with concerts starting at 9pm. Free passes are available through registration.

Atif Aslam: The Pakistani singer returns to Coca-Cola Arena on November 27 at 7pm. Tickets start at Dh200.

Wasla Festival: The music festival takes over Jubilee Park at Expo City Dubai on November 28, featuring Marcel Khalife, Le Trio Joubran, TootArd and Fatima. Tickets start at Dh350.

Trevor Noah: The comedian performs at Dubai Opera on November 25, 26, 28 and 29 at 8pm, with tickets from Dh295. The show is open to audiences aged 16 and above.

Islam Fawzy and Yasmine Ebeid: The comedy duo bring their interactive show to New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates on November 27. Tickets start at Dh150.

Boris Brejcha: The German DJ and producer performs at Soho Garden Meydan on November 27, with tickets from Dh250.

Mohanlal celebration: Hala Mohanlal: The Complete Lalettan Show takes place at Coca-Cola Arena on December 2 at 6pm. The four-hour event will feature music, dance, comedy and appearances by artists from the Kerala entertainment industry. Tickets range from Dh200 to Dh2,500.