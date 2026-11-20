The citywide programme runs from November 26 to December 6, with events for all ages
Dubai is preparing for 11 days of celebrations to mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, with a packed programme of events and activities across the city.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the celebrations will run from November 26 to December 6, bringing together residents and visitors through concerts, traditional performances, family entertainment, waterfront displays, shopping promotions and special dining experiences.
Among the biggest attractions this year are a new drone show featuring 1,600 drones, a community attempt to create the largest UAE flag using LEGO bricks, and a family-focused celebration at City Centre Mirdif. The programme also includes performances by popular Arab artists, outdoor festivals, sporting events and special shows at some of Dubai’s best-known landmarks.
Here are some of the highlights to look forward to:
One of the biggest additions to this year’s programme is the Eid Al Etihad Light Show, which will illuminate two waterfront locations on December 2 and 3.
A fleet of 1,600 drones will take to the sky above Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR at 8pm and 10pm, displaying the UAE flag, national symbols and images celebrating the country’s identity.
At Bluewaters, visitors can also watch traditional Emirati performances, including Ayala and Harbiya.
Other landmark celebrations include:
Burj Khalifa: A special UAE National Day projection show on December 1, 2 and 3, with displays running hourly from 6.45pm.
Dubai Fountain: The UAE flag will appear before every fountain show, held every 30 minutes from 5.30pm to 11pm.
Dubai Frame: The landmark will light up in the colours of the UAE flag on December 2, from 6pm to 7pm.
Dubai Festival City Mall: A projection show at Festival Bay will trace the UAE’s journey from its early beginnings to its emergence as a global destination. It runs from December 1 to 4 at 8pm.
Fursan Al Emarat Air Show: The UAE Air Force’s aerobatic team will perform at Kite Beach on November 29, from 4.15pm to 5.15pm.
Dubai’s roads and bridges will also be decorated for the occasion from November 25 to December 6. Festive lighting will appear along Sheikh Zayed Road near Crowne Plaza, Al Seef, Al Mustaqbal Bridge and Street, Zabeel Street, Jumeirah Street and Al Khawaneej Street, including the stretch near Quranic Park.
Families will have plenty of options, with several destinations hosting cultural activities, workshops and entertainment.
A new celebration at City Centre Mirdif will run from November 30 to December 3 at Central Galleria. The programme will include Emirati cultural experiences, family workshops, interactive activities and photo opportunities, with a focus on bringing communities together during the Year of Family.
At Mall of the Emirates, visitors can take part in an attempt to create the largest UAE flag made from LEGO bricks. Participants will build smaller sections at the mall and LEGO Certified Stores, which will then be assembled into the final flag. The completed creation will be unveiled on December 2 and displayed for visitors.
Other family-friendly events include:
City Walk: Eid Al Etihad Village will host heritage experiences, performances and workshops from December 1 to 3, between 4pm and 10pm. Entry is free. Singer Yara will perform at the Central Fountain on December 2, from 8pm to 9.30pm.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library: A free family event on November 27, from 4pm to 9pm, will feature falconry, camel racing, traditional food, pottery painting, children's activities and heritage demonstrations. Registration is required through mbrl.ae.
Dar Wasl: The Yalsa National Day Pop-Up runs from November 28 to December 2, with local fashion and lifestyle brands, food stalls, henna, traditional performances and creative workshops. Entry is free, although some activities are chargeable.
Mercato Mall: From December 1 to 3, visitors can enjoy Ayala performances, falcon photo opportunities, roaming entertainers, henna, children's workshops and UAE-themed activities.
Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej: Both destinations will feature festive decorations, Ayala performances and special offers from participating shops, restaurants and cafés from December 1 to 3.
At Hatta Wadi Hub, a special Eid Al Etihad edition of the winter festival will take place on December 2 and 3. Visitors can expect outdoor activities, food stalls, children's workshops, light installations and illuminated trails against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains. A free Candlelight concert featuring patriotic music is also planned for December 2. Existing attractions such as the zipline and wall climbing will be joined by a new padel court.
Global Village will celebrate from November 27 to December 4, with UAE-themed decorations, traditional performances and a special drone show on December 2 and 3. The programme includes a theatrical performance titled UAE Glory and Pride, alongside heritage acts such as Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat. Visitors can also shop for locally made products and enjoy Emirati favourites such as ragag and luqaimat. Entry costs Dh30, with opening hours from 4pm to 1am.
The Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Park will host a National Day event for Dh5, featuring Ayala dancing, a Dubai Police supercar display, a Tesla light show, children's activities, henna, face painting and live entertainment.
Music fans can look forward to a strong line-up of regional and international performers.
Balqees and Mohammed Al Shehhi: Both will perform at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay, with Balqees taking the stage on December 1 and Mohammed Al Shehhi on December 2. Doors open at 7pm, with concerts starting at 9pm. Free passes are available through registration.
Atif Aslam: The Pakistani singer returns to Coca-Cola Arena on November 27 at 7pm. Tickets start at Dh200.
Wasla Festival: The music festival takes over Jubilee Park at Expo City Dubai on November 28, featuring Marcel Khalife, Le Trio Joubran, TootArd and Fatima. Tickets start at Dh350.
Trevor Noah: The comedian performs at Dubai Opera on November 25, 26, 28 and 29 at 8pm, with tickets from Dh295. The show is open to audiences aged 16 and above.
Islam Fawzy and Yasmine Ebeid: The comedy duo bring their interactive show to New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates on November 27. Tickets start at Dh150.
Boris Brejcha: The German DJ and producer performs at Soho Garden Meydan on November 27, with tickets from Dh250.
Mohanlal celebration: Hala Mohanlal: The Complete Lalettan Show takes place at Coca-Cola Arena on December 2 at 6pm. The four-hour event will feature music, dance, comedy and appearances by artists from the Kerala entertainment industry. Tickets range from Dh200 to Dh2,500.
Secondhand Serenade: The band brings The Long Night Tour to Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai, celebrating 20 years of the album Awake. Tickets start at Dh199.
The Cinderella Show also opens at New Covent Garden Theatre on December 5 and runs until December 24. The production features international West End performers and local talent, with music, comedy and a snowfall effect inside the theatre. Tickets start at Dh150.
The Emirates Dubai 7s returns to The Sevens Stadium from November 27 to 29, bringing international rugby, netball, cricket and fitness competitions together with live music. Melanie C will perform a DJ set on November 28, followed by Jax Jones on November 29. Weekend passes are available through Platinumlist.
Other sporting events include:
HYROX: The fitness race takes place at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, on November 27 and 28, combining running with functional workout stations.
Ultra Trail Dubai: Runners will take on mountain routes and scenic trails in Hatta, with different distances for experienced athletes, beginners and children.
Dubai Yoga: The Dubai Fitness Challenge closes with a session at The Gate, DIFC, featuring yoga, breathwork and a sound bath.
DP World ILT20: The cricket tournament returns for its fifth season from November 21 to December 20, with six teams competing at Dubai International Stadium and other UAE venues. Tickets start at Dh10.
Dubai International Boat Show: Dubai Harbour will host the event, showcasing yachts, boats and marine technology. Tickets start at Dh60.
World Triathlon Women's Cup Dubai: The event takes place at Al Mamzar Beach Park on December 6, bringing international athletes together for swimming, cycling and running. Tickets range from Dh240 to Dh599.
Dubai Opera will host several major performances during the celebrations.
On November 27, Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and French-Lebanese composer Ibrahim Maalouf will perform together in À La Française, a one-night show inspired by French musical heritage. Tickets start at Dh355.
The Bolshoi Theatre will make its first official UAE tour with two performances at Dubai Opera. The opera The Tsar's Bride will be staged on December 2 at 7pm, followed by the Bolshoi Theatre Symphonic Orchestra on December 3 at 8pm, under conductor Valery Gergiev.
The Russian-language play Alone in the Universe, starring Kristina Babushkina, Artyom Tkachenko, Ekaterina Stulova and Maxim Litovchenko, will also be staged at Meyana Theatre. Tickets range from Dh550 to Dh1,350.
Art lovers can visit the Etihad Museum for Observers of Change: Art from the UAE, an exhibition running until December 10. Organised by Dubai Culture with the Barjeel Art Foundation, it features more than 70 works by UAE-based artists, including paintings, photography, sculpture and mixed-media pieces. The exhibition explores how the country's art scene has developed over five decades.
Shoppers can make the most of Eid Al Etihad promotions from November 30 to December 3, with discounts of up to 75 per cent at participating stores and online platforms.
Brands taking part include Adidas, Foot Locker, The Body Shop, Ted Baker, Swarovski, ECCO and Accessorize. Offers include:
Adidas: Buy one, get one free on selected items.
Matalan: Buy one, get one free across the store.
Psycho Bunny: Three selected T-shirts and polo shirts for Dh599.
Victoria’s Secret: Three mists and lotions for Dh99.
MAC: Buy two, get one free on selected products on November 30 only.
Shake Shack: A free Birthday Cake Shake with a minimum spend of Dh100 on November 30.
Terms and conditions apply.
Food lovers can also explore Flavours of the Union, a citywide dining programme running from November 26 to December 6. Participating restaurants will offer complimentary treats, special menus and UAE-inspired dishes, with details available through Talabat DineOut.
Among the offers, Andaliman at One&Only One Za’abeel will serve complimentary pandan crêpes filled with coconut and palm sugar, while Vietnamese Foodies will offer crème caramel with date syrup to dine-in guests. Address Downtown will combine henna and Arabic coffee with UAE-inspired cakes, while The Patisserie at Address Creek Harbour will serve an Emirati-inspired afternoon tea.
The Emirati Chef's Table: Founders Series will also spotlight 12 homegrown chefs and food entrepreneurs until November 30. Their dishes will be available at Eatopi outlets in Dubai Hills Mall and One Central.
With events spread across the city, Dubai's 55th Eid Al Etihad programme offers something for families, music fans, sports enthusiasts, shoppers and food lovers. Whether it is watching a drone show by the waterfront, joining a community celebration or enjoying a special meal, residents and visitors will have plenty of ways to mark the national occasion.