UAE National Day at Global Village: What to expect, from drone shows to Emirati food

Visitors can also catch traditional cultural performances, including Rawah, Harbiya
Planning a family outing for the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad? Global Village is getting ready for three days of celebrations, with drone displays, traditional Emirati performances, local handicrafts and plenty of familiar flavours to explore.
From December 1 to 3, visitors can expect a programme celebrating the UAE’s heritage, from theatrical performances on the Main Stage to traditional dances and a special drone show lighting up the night sky on December 2 and 3.
Here’s what to look forward to.
One of the highlights will be a special Eid Al Etihad drone show on December 2 and 3. Visitors can gather with family and friends to watch the night sky come alive as part of the National Day celebrations.
The festivities will begin even earlier, with the UAE flag colours illuminating Global Village’s gates and main landmarks from November 27. Expect plenty of festive decorations across the destination, too, making for colourful family photographs.
There will be plenty of opportunities to experience Emirati culture through music, dance and theatre.
Running from December 1 to 3, ‘UAE Glory and Pride’ is a 30-minute theatrical operetta taking place on the Main Stage. The production combines music, theatrical performances and traditional dance to explore the UAE’s maritime and desert heritage, its journey through the years and the unity of its people.
The show timings are:
Tuesday, December 1: 7.50pm and 9.35pm
Wednesday, December 2: 7.50pm and 10.45pm
Thursday, December 3: 7.50pm and 9.25pm
Visitors can also catch traditional cultural performances, including Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat, bringing some of the UAE’s customs and traditions to life.
Looking for something a little different to take home? The UAE Pavilion, 971 Community Pavilion and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion will showcase Emirati products and special Eid Al Etihad collections.
Visitors can browse locally made creations and discover products from productive Emirati families, offering an opportunity to support homegrown businesses and local talent.
The Heritage Village, affiliated with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, is another stop worth adding to the itinerary. Open throughout the season, it features traditional Emirati handicrafts, cultural displays and heritage-inspired shopping.
No celebration is complete without something good to eat. Visitors can sample familiar Emirati favourites, including freshly prepared ragag bread and luqaimat.
For a taste of traditional cuisine, Maqha Hamad at Heritage Village and the Emirati food kiosks are among the places to stop for a bite. And if you're visiting with a group, there's plenty more to explore, with Global Village's international dining options offering flavours from around the world.
When: December 1 to 3, 2026 (UAE flag decorations begin November 27)
Where: Global Village, Dubai
What to expect: Eid Al Etihad drone show on December 2 and 3, theatrical operetta, traditional Emirati performances, handicrafts, local products and Emirati food.