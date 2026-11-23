Emirati craftsmanship earns trust of international design houses through quality products
Emirati craftswomen have created a limited-edition collection of 150 decorative fruit bowls for Cartier and contributed to the reinterpretation of Fendi’s iconic Baguette bag, bringing traditional UAE craftsmanship to the global luxury market. These collaborations were highlighted by Aisha Al Harmoodi, Head of Marketing and Events at Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, during the international event Culture. Media. Digital in Moscow.
According to Al Harmoodi, international luxury houses are increasingly recognizing the value of Emirati craftsmanship, attracted not only by the distinctive cultural heritage of the UAE but also by the exceptional quality of its handmade products.
“We have earned the trust of international design houses through the quality of our craftsmanship,” she said.
One of Irthi’s collaborations with Cartier resulted in a limited-edition collection of 150 decorative fruit bowls incorporating Talli, a traditional Emirati braiding technique. Created for Ramadan, the collection was designed by Spanish designer Adriana Salvador.
Another notable collaboration involved Italian fashion house Fendi. Twelve Emirati craftswomen contributed to the reinterpretation of the iconic Baguette bag, dedicating 435 hours to its handcrafted details.
Such partnerships play an important role in preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage while creating new economic and professional opportunities for local women.
Based in Sharjah, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council began its journey 11 years ago by supporting 12 craftswomen from rural communities. Since then, the organization has expanded its activities to include product development, educational programs, social support and professional skills training.
One of the council’s key areas of work has been the reinterpretation of Talli. Around 40 new patterns have been developed, allowing traditional techniques to be incorporated into contemporary interior design, fashion accessories and collectible pieces.
Al Harmoodi emphasized that the objective of such initiatives is not simply to reproduce historical designs, but to create contemporary products that preserve national identity while meeting the demands of the international market.
The growing role of cultural heritage in the global luxury industry was the focus of the panel discussion New Luxury: How Local Traditions Become the Language of Global Brands, which brought together creative industry representatives from the UAE, Egypt and India at Culture. Media. Digital.
Taking place on November 19–20, 2026, at Moskino Film Factory in Moscow, Culture. Media. Digital brings together more than 180 speakers from 16 countries. The program features over 40 sessions dedicated to artificial intelligence, content production, biotechnology and the creative industries.