WeBecomeOne launches in the UAE, bringing Emirati and Austrian artists together

Bernd Alexander Bayerl, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, said, “Austria and the UAE enjoy a strong and growing strategic partnership, built on mutual respect, a firm commitment to collaboration, strong investment ties and a shared focus on innovation. Cultural exchange is an important part of this relationship, and WeBecomeOne reflects our commitment to bringing the artistic communities of our two countries closer together. By creating opportunities for Austrian and Emirati artists to collaborate, exchange ideas and learn from one another, this initiative will further strengthen our cultural ties and open new avenues for creative collaboration and international engagement.”