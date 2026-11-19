Frieze Abu Dhabi debuts with a vibrant mix of global and regional art.
Abu Dhabi: Frieze has brought its fairs to London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seoul. This week it opened its first in the Gulf, and Abu Dhabi showed up ready.
From 19 to 22 November, the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi fills Manarat Al Saadiyat with 89 galleries across four sections. Presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), the fair builds on 17 years of Abu Dhabi Art and arrives in a city that has spent two decades building its cultural landscape, from the Louvre Abu Dhabi to a Guggenheim now on the way.
What sets it apart is where it looks. “It is really built around the artists from the region. The curated sections, and the way even the main gallery booths have been created so thoughtfully around artists from the region, make the art you see here really different from any other Frieze.” The CEO of Frieze, Simon Fox told Gulf News.
What does it feel like on the ground? To find out, Gulf News spoke to some of the visitors.
Proud moment
Fatma Abdulla has spent much of her career around art, so she knows what a good fair feels like. The 34-year-old Dubai-based curator came to Frieze Abu Dhabi to catch up on the art scene and see the selection of galleries and artists.
“Obviously, I’m so proud to see an international fair like Frieze here in the region. I wouldn’t miss it,” she said.
“I came to catch up on the art scene, see the galleries they selected and experience the fair properly. And honestly, I was impressed. The selection is amazing.”
What stood out to her was the range. “There is such a diverse mix of artworks, artists and styles, with something that can speak to different tastes.”
One of the works that caught her attention most was by Syrian artist Diana Al-Hadid.
“It was stunning. Nothing like I had seen before. It was a mosaic work, and the colours, texture and overall presence of it were so special.”
For Abdulla, though, the fair is bigger than any single artwork.
“Frieze is one of the major international art fairs, so seeing it come to Abu Dhabi feels really significant. And with Frieze here, NOMAD alongside it, and the Guggenheim opening soon, it’s exciting to see how much the art scene here is growing. The UAE is becoming more and more connected to the international art world, and I’m really proud to see that happening here.”
The before, during, the after
Jewellery designer Dujannah Jarrar, 24, walked the fair with a maker’s eye, drawn to artists appearing outside their usual medium.
“You are seeing a different side to each artist, and culture arrives in ways you do not usually expect, through textures, through colours, even though forms.”
At Gagosian, she stopped in front of a Roy Lichtenstein, though not the kind he is famous for. It was a sketch covered in annotations, with notes of “yes” and “no”.
“It’s the thought process behind an artist, what he does before he actually creates. There are so many layers to art. It’s not just about the final product. The before, the during, the after, it’s all part of that," she said.
A lovely balance
Abdullah Khalid Al Shamsi had a simple reason for coming.
“I came to the fair because it’s the first time a fair like this is happening in the Emirates. Curiosity and my love of art brought me here," he said.
What stayed with him was what hung on the walls. “The best impression is that Emirati artists are showcasing their art side by side with international artists. It is a lovely balance.
Then he turned to the crowd. “The turnout of people is big, and it made me very happy,” he said. The welcome was just as striking. “The reception is dazzling.” He sees the same passion in everyone around him. “There are people who are passionate about art, and art brings the world together.”
The collector's view
Few visitors have seen as many Frieze fairs as the Hong Kong collector known simply as B, 37. He began collecting in 2018 and has watched the Middle East market bloom. This is only his second visit to Abu Dhabi, and he came to see friends, major collectors in the city, and learn from them.
His first impression of Frieze Abu Dhabi was of the building itself. “Very spacious. The lighting is professionally done, and there’s a very vibrant mixture of artwork.” He was glad to find Frieze Masters here, a section he loves in London.
His most memorable discovery was in a specially curated room: a painting of a mangrove tree by the Emirati Alia Zaal, whom he met on the spot. She told him the work began with describing landscapes to her father, who cannot see clearly, and deepened through her study of Monet. The result is a semi-figurative abstraction; the tree glimpsed beneath layers of stroke and pattern.
It stayed with him because it was quiet. “Unlike other art that we usually see in an art fair, usually they’re very vibrant, very bright. They want to capture attention. This work really invites you to dive in.” Up close, he adds, “you can almost feel how humble the artist is.”
Year after year
Simon Fox watched the same energy fill the halls. “It is amazing to see the energy today, and the very positive response. Were honored to be building on 17 years of Abu Dhabi Art and honored to have been invited to make this a Frieze event. The ambition is to globalise it, bringing galleries that have never shown here before, along with Frieze’s international network of collectors."
That invitation, extended through the partnership with DCT, reflects a long view. “Abu Dhabi has been committed to cultural investment for over 20 years,” Fox said. “With the opening of the Guggenheim, it is a really important global moment for the art world, and we’re very happy to be part of that momentum.”
What sets this edition apart is, in his view, its roots. “It’s really built around the artists from the region. The curated sections, and the way even the main gallery booths have been created so thoughtfully around artists from the region, make the art you see here really different from any other Frieze.”
His hopes for the week are generous. “Make connections. Have conversations. Learn about the incredible art of this region. And hopefully buy as well, so the galleries are happy and they come back, as we will, year after year after year.”