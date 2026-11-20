Her practice starts with structure. "A lot of the work is inspired by the grid, reconstructing it and creating systems that make sense to me through lines, language, forms and colour," she said. Her paintings begin on a screen, in compositions she pushes until they are spent. "Then once they are transferred onto the canvas, there are moments where I let go of control." She sees the result as a single line passing from one work to the next. "With one work it always leads to the next."