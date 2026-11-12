UAE Minister highlights health security as key to national resilience at Global Military Medicine Congress

Digital infrastructure protection key to UAE's health security strategy
Abu Dhabi: Health security is a cornerstone of national security.
That was the message from the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, on Thursday at the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi.
According to the minister, major health challenges that affect people’s lives and the continuity of essential services require a coordinated response from the whole of government.
Sustainable preparedness means maintaining essential healthcare services during emergencies, while being ready to respond to new challenges as soon as they arise, he said.
Panel with international leaders
Al Sayegh spoke at a panel titled “Health at the Core of National Resilience”.
He was joined by Indonesia’s Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Major General Staff Dr. Ayesha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate at the Ministry of Defence and President of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), along with senior military and civilian healthcare leaders.
The discussion focused on preparing for emerging challenges, improving coordination between the civilian and military sectors, and keeping essential services running during crises.
The panel also highlighted the value of international knowledge exchange in building health systems better equipped to withstand emergencies.
Patient safety is important
Al Sayegh said health security means protecting communities while making sure they keep access to essential services.
Hospitals, medical supply chains and health information systems are vital national infrastructure, he said.
He then turned to the digital threat. A cyberattack on a hospital is both a security incident and a threat to patient safety, he warned. If doctors lose access to medical records or essential systems, treatment can be delayed, which in his view makes protecting digital health infrastructure part of protecting people.
The minister pointed to the UAE’s multi-sector national response plans, which cover infectious disease outbreaks, mass-casualty incidents and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) coordinates their implementation.
Health teams moves fast
Al Sayegh said health emergency teams responded immediately when the regional crisis began on 28 February. Public and private providers maintained urgent, critical and routine care, and mental health services were rapidly activated.
He also recalled that in May, while responding to the regional situation, UAE health authorities assessed the risk of imported cases of Hantavirus and Ebola following outbreaks outside the country. The work involved risk assessments, a review of preparedness at points of entry and coordination with relevant authorities. No confirmed cases were recorded in the UAE.
The minister credited the outcome to an efficient, integrated healthcare system and a coordinated government approach that anticipates health risks before they develop into challenges affecting the community.
Services that cannot stop
The first decision in any crisis must be to identify the services that cannot be allowed to stop, Al Sayegh said, naming dialysis, maternity care and access to essential medicines. He commended the Emirates Drug Establishment for maintaining medicine supplies despite pressure on supply chains, and said virtual healthcare should become part of routine services so patients can receive follow-up care “when travel is disrupted or impractical.”
The most important lesson, he said, is to test cooperation before a crisis. We need to establish strong working relationships and test them in practice before a crisis occurs. He called the community “the most important partner in overcoming emergencies”, pointing to early-warning alerts sent to mobile phones, including those of visitors.
“The UAE’s experience in crisis management shows that preparedness is measured not only by the speed of response, but also by the system’s ability to learn and evolve after every challenge,” Al Sayegh said.
Six healthcare projects on the show
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Emirates Health Services (EHS) are showcasing six national projects on a joint platform at the congress. MoHAP is presenting the Health Policies and Legislation Smart Platform, which lets community members and experts take part in shaping health legislation, and Baseera, an AI-powered platform that builds predictive models from health behaviour patterns.
EHS is showing Ghiath, a digital emergency and crisis management system with real-time indicators on hospital readiness, the Itmenan Programme for periodic health screening, a Smart Physician Assistant Agent that interviews patients before consultations, and an AI in Diagnostic Imaging project.
EHS Director General Dr. Yousif Mohamed Al Serkal said the projects use artificial intelligence and data to strengthen early detection and make crisis management more efficient. The future of healthcare depends not only on advancing diagnostic and treatment capabilities, but also on the ability of health systems to anticipate risks, make informed decisions at the right time, and ensure continuity of care under all circumstances, he said.