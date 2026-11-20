For Silvia, an Italian jewellery designer who moved to the UAE six years ago, the most interesting part of the event is that visitors are surprised. “They’re amazed that we still do things by hand,” she says, and people often ask why she makes her work by hand in an era when so many use AI-generated art. Her answer is that the speed is beside the point. AI can make it faster. But her gouache technique, an antique, mostly European method of rendering jewellery, is “to express the luxury of the handmade.”