Where to go in Abu Dhabi this winter
Abu Dhabi: Ask anyone in the capital where they are heading this winter, and the answer could be an art exhibition on Saadiyat Island, a heritage festival at Qasr Al Hosn or the latest outdoor pop-up. With temperatures falling and evenings becoming more inviting, Abu Dhabi is entering its busiest social season.
For families and culture enthusiasts, Al Hosn Festival is among the highlights. Returning to Qasr Al Hosn in January 2027, the celebration brings together traditional Emirati souks, handicrafts, cultural performances, local food and interactive workshops. Visitors can watch artisans at work, explore heritage exhibitions and experience traditions that remain central to Abu Dhabi's identity.
Art lovers, meanwhile, have plenty to explore. Frieze Abu Dhabi, is making its debut at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 19 to 22, will showcase works from 84 galleries representing 37 countries. Elsewhere, the former Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal 1 will host NOMAD Abu Dhabi from November 18 to 22, featuring collectible design, contemporary art, jewellery and creative installations.
Beyond exhibition halls, the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial brings artworks into public spaces, offering residents another way to experience the city's growing creative scene.
For those interested in sport and tradition, winter also marks the return of Abu Dhabi's equestrian calendar. At Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, international riders will compete in the FEI Jumping World Cup in January and the Longines League of Nations in February. Abu Dhabi Racecourse will also welcome spectators for its horse racing season.
The Mother of the Nation Festival, returning to Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 9 to January 3, promises entertainment, amusement rides, gaming experiences, live performances, shopping and food pop-ups. Miami Vibes District at Marina Mall is also expected to attract visitors with colourful outdoor dining concepts, cafés and local retail brands.
In Al Wathba, the Sheikh Zayed Festival offers another evening destination, with international pavilions, traditional markets, cultural performances, entertainment and food from around the world.
Those looking for an escape beyond the city can head to Liwa International Festival, running from December 11 to January 2. Set against the dunes of Al Dhafra, the festival combines motorsports, adventure activities, carnival rides, heritage experiences and live entertainment.
From browsing art galleries and discovering homegrown brands to enjoying outdoor markets and desert adventures, Abu Dhabi's winter offers something for every generation.