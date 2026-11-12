A Majestic blend of governance, heritage, and architecture define Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan

Explore Abu Dhabi's working palace showcasing history, architecture, and diplomacy
Abu Dhabi: At the far end of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, past the Emirates Palace hotel, a pale mass of granite and limestone rises above manicured gardens and the Arabian Gulf.
This is Qasr Al Watan, Arabic for "Palace of the Nation", and it is easy to mistake it for a monument. But it is not. It is a working palace, set within the 380,000-square-metre Presidential Palace compound, which also houses the formal offices of the UAE's President, Vice-President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. It is not the President's private home.
The dual identity is what makes the place unusually special. Completed in 2017, the palace is now open to the public despite being used for official meetings.
‘The place has rooms the sheikhs meet, and rooms showcasing the different gifts they receive.’
The extravagant artwork is the indoor, built in the language of traditional Arabian design. Its halls and rooms are shaped to echo the themes of the exhibits they hold, such as governance, knowledge and craftsmanship.
Construction ran for about seven years, from 2010 to 2017, and the palace opened to visitors in March 2019, inaugurated by the UAE's leaders.
The materials were chosen with the climate in mind: white granite and limestone, meant to endure for centuries and to reflect the fierce Gulf sun rather than absorb it. Visitors mostly speak about the spectacular domes and the intricated detailing on the interiors.
“What caught my attention first was the sheer scale and symmetry of the building,” said Amal Mohammed, Architect based in Abu Dhabi.
At night the facade becomes a canvas for projected light, turning the building itself into part of the narrative.
“As an architect, I was particularly fascinated by how the use of scale makes you actually feel the majesty of the space, rather than just see it, “he added.
Knowledge on display
The palace library, the House of Knowledge, holds a collection of around 50,000 books covering the political, social and cultural history of the UAE, and registered visitors can use it free of charge.
Among the manuscripts and rare items on show is an 1835 map made by Italian cartographers, reported to be the first to name Abu Dhabi.
The Presidential Gifts Room holds a different kind of history: the diplomacy of presents. Items given to the country's leaders by visiting heads of state fill the cases, including a Swiss quartz rock the palace estimates to be roughly 20 million years old.
Why it matters
The Palace, in its literal sense is a usually a gated world, where no one ever knows what happens inside. By opening the working heart of a presidential compound to the public, the UAE chose to present its authority as something to be explained and shared, rooted in heritage and consultation.
The building asks visitors to understand how the country governs itself, not just to admire it.
Plan your visit
Visitors usually register at the Visitor Centre and are taken to the palace by shuttle. The visit moves through governance, Knowledge and craftsmanship.
Architecture and design lovers will get the most from the dome, the Great Hall and the detailing.
History and culture buffs will enjoy the library, the manuscripts and the 1835 map.
First-time visitors to Abu Dhabi often use it as a way to understand the UAE’s story and how it sees itself.
Asked what an ordinary visitor should look for that they might otherwise walk past, Amal said “Don't just look at the grand spaces; pay attention to the smaller details as well. Look at the geometric patterns, the craftsmanship, the way natural light interacts with the interiors, and how every element is proportioned."
“Sometimes, it's these smaller details that make you appreciate the architecture even more,” Amal added.
Whatever brings you here, take a moment to put the camera down and simply look at it with your own eyes, surrounded by the grandeur of a working palace. Ticket prices, opening hours and tour options have changed since the 2019 launch, so check the official Visit Abu Dhabi or Qasr Al Watan website before you go.