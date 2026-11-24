Discover the architectural splendor and history of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan offers visitors a glimpse into the UAE's history, governance, culture and Arabian heritage. Translating as 'Palace of the Nation', the landmark is part of the 380,000-square-meter Presidential Palace compound and remains a working government building. Located along Abu Dhabi Corniche, beyond Emirates Palace, the palace was completed in 2017 and opened to the public in March 2019. It continues to host official meetings, state visits and diplomatic engagements.
Built using white granite and limestone, the palace features impressive domes, grand corridors, intricate geometric patterns and ornate decorations. Its Great Hall is a highlight, measuring 100 meters by 100 meters and featuring a spectacular central dome with a 37-meter diameter.
The House of Knowledge and Qasr Al Watan Library offer insights into the region's intellectual heritage. The library houses around 50,000 books covering the UAE's political, social and cultural history.
The Presidential Gifts Room displays presents exchanged during diplomatic visits, including historical and geological objects.
Visitors can also watch Palace in Motion, a light and sound show projected across the palace's facade. The presentation traces the UAE's past, present and future, bringing the landmark's architecture to life.
Qasr Al Watan combines history, craftsmanship and architectural beauty, offering visitors a deeper understanding of the nation's heritage and leadership traditions.