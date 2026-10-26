Dubai: When Emirates Palace opened in Abu Dhabi in 2005, it set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Middle East. Commissioned by the Abu Dhabi government as a landmark befitting the UAE capital, the hotel was conceived as both a destination for international dignitaries and a showcase of Arabian architecture and cultural heritage. Built at a reported cost of $3 billion (Dh11 billion), the property initially operated under Kempinski Hotels before Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group took over management in January 2020.

Two decades after its opening, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental remains one of Abu Dhabi’s most recognizable landmarks, combining palatial design, lavish interiors and contemporary luxury. In May 2026, plans were also announced for 35 private luxury residences within its grounds, marking a new chapter in the development of the iconic waterfront property.