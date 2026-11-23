Orient Hills developing 7 shopping centres, generating Dh100 million plus in annual income
Gold Field Holding plans to invest Dh1.5 billion in Abu Dhabi in the period ahead across residential development, retail centres and manufacturing, its Co-Founder and Managing Director, Ahmad Al Siksek, announced. He expects the shopping centres under development by Orient Hills, a group company, to generate more than Dh100 million in annual income.
Orient Hills is developing seven shopping centres with a combined gross leasable area of 57,000 square metres to serve residents of Al Shamkha, Al Shawamekh and Riyadh City in Abu Dhabi. The company develops the sites, secures tenants and manages and operates the centres.
Two centres are scheduled for handover in 2027. Mara Mall, the first to open, is scheduled to welcome visitors in the first quarter of that year. Construction across the remaining five centres is 60 per cent complete.
Founded in early 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Gold Field Holding operates through specialist companies. Nord Real Estate Development and United Avenue develop residential projects, Orient Hills develops and manages shopping centres, and Arab Wood manufactures furniture and wood products. Schema, the group’s interior design and fit-out company, designs and delivers interiors across all group projects. Working with its partners, the group oversees land selection, design and construction, as well as retail leasing and mall operations.