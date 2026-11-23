Founded in early 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Gold Field Holding operates through specialist companies. Nord Real Estate Development and United Avenue develop residential projects, Orient Hills develops and manages shopping centres, and Arab Wood manufactures furniture and wood products. Schema, the group’s interior design and fit-out company, designs and delivers interiors across all group projects. Working with its partners, the group oversees land selection, design and construction, as well as retail leasing and mall operations.