Singapore’s Terra Invest participates in strategic funding round for Abu Dhabi-based AI company AIREV

Krishan Rattan, of Terra Invest, said: “We invest where capital, policy and technology converge, and few places demonstrate that convergence as clearly as Abu Dhabi. AIREV combines a platform of real scale (millions of users, trillions of tokens, certified security) with a shareholder base and partner network of genuine depth. Backing AIREV and bringing Kairos Wealth into its fold gives us a sovereign-grade route into the UAE’s capital-markets agenda and a credible path into healthcare. We chose the UAE because this is where the next generation of regulated AI businesses is being built.”