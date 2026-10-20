The UAE’s next investment chapter: From capital destination to global investment platform

That evolution reflects the growing maturity of the country's financial ecosystem.

A more sophisticated investment market

The growth of the UAE's financial centres provides one indication of the direction of travel. DIFC reported more than 500 wealth and asset-management companies at the end of 2025, alongside 1,052 regulated firms. The number of family-related entities operating within the centre reached 1,289, reflecting the increasing importance of Dubai to internationally mobile private wealth. Abu Dhabi has experienced similarly strong momentum. ADGM reported that assets under management increased by 36 per cent during 2025, with 171 asset and fund managers collectively managing 244 funds by year end.

But the significance of this growth goes beyond the number of firms establishing a presence.

A deeper asset management and private wealth ecosystem changes the type of financial activity taking place in a market. An international investor establishing in the UAE may have assets in Europe, operate businesses in the Middle East, and hold investment interests in Asia. A fund manager based in Abu Dhabi may raise capital from investors across several continents before deploying it into multiple markets. A family office in Dubai may need to consider investment management alongside succession, governance and the ownership of assets spread around the world.

The UAE is therefore increasingly sitting at the intersection of these different capital flows.

Capital is becoming more international and more complex

This creates a different set of requirements for the financial sector.

When investment activity becomes more international, the question is no longer simply whether an individual market offers attractive opportunities. Investors must also consider how effectively their structures work across jurisdictions.

Ownership, governance, succession, reporting and regulation can all become more complicated when multiple markets are involved.

For private wealth in particular, this is becoming increasingly relevant. The continued expansion of family offices and foundations in the UAE reflects a wider shift towards more formalised approaches to managing family wealth.

DIFC, for example, reported significant growth in both family-related entities and foundations during 2025. That suggests the conversation around private wealth in the region is evolving beyond investment performance alone.

Families are increasingly considering how wealth should be governed, transferred and invested over decades rather than individual investment cycles.

The importance of financial connectivity

The next stage of this development may be less about competing with other international financial centres and more about connecting effectively with them.

Global capital rarely operates within a single jurisdiction.

A structure established in one financial centre may hold investments in another, be managed from a third and ultimately benefit investors or family members living across several countries.

For investors, what matters is that those arrangements can operate with sufficient legal, regulatory and administrative certainty. This makes connectivity between established international financial centres increasingly important.

It is also why the growth of centres such as DIFC and ADGM should not necessarily be viewed through the traditional lens of competition between jurisdictions. As cross-border investment becomes more complex, different centres can perform complementary roles within the same investment architecture.

For Jersey, which has a longstanding role in supporting cross-border investment and private wealth, this evolution creates an opportunity to complement the UAE’s growing financial ecosystem, particularly through structures that support internationally mobile capital, assets and families.

A UAE-based family office, for example, does not stop being international simply because it manages its investment activity from Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Quite the opposite: establishing a sophisticated base in the UAE can increase the need for structures that support investments, businesses and family interests internationally.

A different measure of financial centre success

This points towards a broader change in how successful financial centres may need to think about growth.

Traditional measures remain important: assets under management, new firms, foreign investment, and financial sector employment all provide valuable indications of scale.

But connectivity is becoming another measure of maturity.

Can investors use a financial centre to access multiple markets? Can investment structures accommodate assets and stakeholders across jurisdictions? Can families manage increasingly international wealth without creating unnecessary complexity? And can institutional investors operate across markets while maintaining appropriate governance and oversight?

These questions will become more important as the UAE's financial sector continues to expand.

The country's success in attracting international financial institutions and private capital has already established it as an important global financial hub. The next chapter is about what happens once that capital is here.

Increasingly, the answer may be that it does not simply stay in the UAE. It is managed from the UAE, structured through international networks and deployed around the world.

That represents a subtle but important evolution in the UAE's investment story: from a market that attracts global capital to one that increasingly helps shape how global capital moves.