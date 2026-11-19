Uber to start door-to-door rides in Jumeirah, then Downtown, DIFC and Business Bay by 2027
Dubai: Uber will invest about Dh184 million or close to $50 million over the next two years to expand autonomous ride services in Dubai. The ride-hailing company briefed Dubai authorities of its plans at the Dubai Future Week on November 18.
The company will use the money to fund operational infrastructure and local partnerships. It will also build a hybrid fleet, which combines autonomous vehicles with human-driven ones. Uber also wants to extend its commercial robotaxi operations to more residential, commercial and high-traffic districts through its app by the end of 2027. It will also strengthen ties with companies that specialize in autonomous driving technology.
The next phase brings door-to-door autonomous trips in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim. Riders will be able to book through the Uber app and travel within these serviceable areas without fixed pick-up and drop-off stations. A trip between Kite Beach and Madinat Jumeirah is one example.
Uber will then extend the service to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Business Bay. The expansion will help link residential areas with business centres, commercial hubs and tourist attractions.
Safety staff will ride along at first. Each autonomous vehicle will carry an onboard specialist to monitor operations. Fully driverless commercial services will then follow in the months after. These plans are subject to operational readiness and the necessary regulatory approvals.
The investment backs the ambitious Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), calls the commitment a shift in scale. “This investment represents an important step in the transition from pilot projects and limited autonomous vehicle operations towards the wider deployment of integrated commercial services,” he said.
Al Tayer adds that RTA will keep building partnerships with international autonomous driving firms. It will also develop the regulatory framework and supporting infrastructure. The authority plans closer links between autonomous services, public transport and first- and last-mile options.
Uber’s driverless push in Dubai
Pradeep Parameswaran, Global Head of Mobility at Uber, outlines the company’s approach. “Our planned $50 million investment reflects a long-term commitment to building the operational infrastructure, local partnerships, and hybrid fleet ecosystem needed to make autonomous rides an everyday reality,” he said. He adds that the plan also supports drivers.
In March 2025 Baidu’s Apollo Go signed an agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to deploy more than 1,000 fully driverless vehicles in the emirate. Then by July, Uber and Baidu announced a multi-year partnership to roll out Apollo Go robotaxis across Asia and the Middle East.
In December 2025, Uber and WeRide launched a supervised robotaxi service in Dubai. Riders could book by choosing the “Autonomous” option in the Uber app. By March 2026, WeRide and Uber started services for their fully driverless, fare-charging operations between Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.
Baidu’s Apollo Go joined the Uber platform on August 20, creating what Uber calls the first multi-partner autonomous network globally. WeRide reports more than 200 robotaxis across the Middle East. Dubai wants 25% of all trips to be autonomous by 2030.