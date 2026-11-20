Philippines' Bureau of Treasury offers retail dollar bonds: Investment starts at $200
MANILA – Now, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can tap 5.65% in earnings via Retail Dollar Bonds (RDBs).
Because it's a"retail" bond offer, investment starts from $200.
The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) raised an initial $453.4 million from its third Retail Onshore Dollar Bond (RDB3) offering, with tenders of $839.5 million, more than four times the $200 million initially offered.
National Treasurer Sharon Almanza said she hopes the 5.65% coupon will attract Filipinos holding US dollars, after retail investors made up less than 10% of the previous offering.
COUPON, WHAT IT MEANS: A "coupon" is the fixed annual interest rate a bond pays. For RDB3, the 5.65% coupon means the government pays bondholders 5.65% per year on the amount they invested, paid in four quarterly instalments. It means: If you invest $1,000, your annual interest is $56.50. Because RDB3 pays quarterly, you would receive about $14.125 every three months, before considering taxes or platform fees. At maturity in November 2029, the government returns your original $1,000 principal, along with the final interest payment.
That makes OFWs a prime target.
The public offer runs through November 24, unless the Treasury ends it earlier.
Check eligibility first. Investors must meet the eligibility and verification requirements of their chosen selling agent or platform. The Treasury’s online form requires investors to be at least 18 and to name a country of placement.
Use the OFBank app. Investors can pick a source account, enter the USD amount, choose the three-year term, and acknowledge the USD/PHP rate. Interest and principal are credited to the same OFBank account.
Other channels. Investors can also subscribe through the Treasury’s online ordering facility, the LandBank mobile app, GBonds or PDAX. GCash users can invest in pesos through GBonds without a dollar bank account or brokerage.
Over the counter. Investors can also order at accredited selling agents, and fund a USD savings account by buying dollars at market rates or depositing USD. Peso-clear options require a peso account, not a dollar one, per the BTr.
Fees. Selling agents charge a mapping fee of 1/10 of 1%.
HOW OFWS CAN INVEST IN RDB3: The minimum investment is $200. After that, investors can add amounts in $100 increments. Online channels accept subscriptions of up to the dollar equivalent of ₱500,000 per transaction. Investors may make multiple transactions, subject to the minimum and maximum limits. Investors can subscribe through the BTr’s online ordering facility, Land Bank and OF Bank mobile apps, GBonds, and PDAX.
The 5.65% rate is the government’s promised return for holding the bond for three years. It is designed to make the investment attractive to Filipinos who already hold US dollars, including remittances from overseas workers.
These are dollar bonds issued by the Philippine government, and converting your returns to pesos carries exchange-rate risk.
KEY DATES: The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) is offering its 3rd Retail Onshore Dollar Bonds (RDB3) from November 19 to November 24, 2026, featuring a 5.650% annual coupon rate and a 3-year tenor maturing on November 27, 2029.
• Coupon Rate: 5.650% per annum, paid quarterly
• Tenor & Maturity: 3 years, maturing November 27, 2029 (issue date: November 27, 2026)
• Offer Period: November 19–24, 2026 (unless terminated earlier by the BTr)
• Minimum Investment: $200 (in multiples of $100)
• Maximum Limit: Dollar equivalent of ₱500,000 per transaction
• Auction Result: Raised an initial $453.4 million against $839.5 million in tenders (targeting at least $500 million overall)
• Taxation: Withholding tax on interest is shouldered by the government/BTr
• Secondary Market: Settled onshore and listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx), though secondary liquidity may be limited—making it better suited for investors comfortable holding until maturity.
Note: There's no OFW-specific rule on opening accounts from abroad. This is general information, not financial advice. Consult a licensed a financial advisor to know your risk profile. Moreover, confirm terms with the Treasury’s official offering documents, via official sources.