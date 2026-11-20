• Coupon Rate: 5.650% per annum, paid quarterly

• Tenor & Maturity: 3 years, maturing November 27, 2029 (issue date: November 27, 2026)

• Offer Period: November 19–24, 2026 (unless terminated earlier by the BTr)

• Minimum Investment: $200 (in multiples of $100)

• Maximum Limit: Dollar equivalent of ₱500,000 per transaction

• Auction Result: Raised an initial $453.4 million against $839.5 million in tenders (targeting at least $500 million overall)

• Taxation: Withholding tax on interest is shouldered by the government/BTr

• Secondary Market: Settled onshore and listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx), though secondary liquidity may be limited—making it better suited for investors comfortable holding until maturity.