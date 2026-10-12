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Big win: Manila bests target, raises ₱167.25 billion ($2.91 billion) in retail Treasury bonds

Start investing in RTBs from just ₱5,000 and grow long-term savings from abroad

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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With retail Treasury bond (RTBs), public participation is usually restricted exclusively to retail buyers with a low barrier to entry of just ₱5,000.
With retail Treasury bond (RTBs), public participation is usually restricted exclusively to retail buyers with a low barrier to entry of just ₱5,000.
Jay Hilotin | Gulf News

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government surpassed its fund-raising targets for its latest retail bond offering, securing ₱167.25 billion ($2.91 billion) in fresh funding through the 32nd tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTB 32).

The total exceeds the initial ₱150-billion target set by National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza.

₱167.25 billion ($2.91 billion)
Fresh funding through the 32nd tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTB 32), exceeding the initial ₱150-billion target set by Philippine Bureau of Treasury
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Breakdown of funds raised

According to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), the total amount consists of:

  • ₱84.86 billion ($1.48 billion): Generated during the initial rate-setting auction on September 29.

  • ₱82.39 billion ($1.43 billion): Raised during the public offering window that ran from September 29 through October 7.

  • Yield & Tenor: The 2.5-year bond offers an annual coupon rate of 6.875% with quarterly interest payments, maturing on April 12, 2029.

Financial outlook, strategic impact

Industry analysts point to a key strategic catalyst for Philippine sovereign debt: its potential inclusion in global benchmark indices, such as the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM).

The move could further boost foreign capital inflow. Index inclusion would prompt international benchmark-tracking funds to add Philippine peso debt to their portfolios.

It could also potentially improve market liquidity, further lowering borrowing costs.The influx of foreign institutional capital deepens local bond market liquidity, increasing market demand and potentially allowing the government to borrow at lower interest rates over the long term.

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) are among the safest ways to build long-term peso savings. Another upside: it supports the Philippine government's infrastructure and development programmes.

With RTBs, public participation is usually restricted exclusively to retail buyers with a low barrier to entry of just ₱5,000.

To broaden access, the recent offer has been made available via mobile and digital channels, including the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App, GCash GBonds, and PDAX.

Funds will directly support key state programs across health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Low risk

Because they are backed by the National Government, RTBs carry very low default risk compared with most private investments.

Retail Treasury Bonds are direct obligations of the Philippine government, backed by the full faith and credit of the National Government through the Bureau of the Treasury.

They also provide a fixed and predictable rate of return, allowing investors to know exactly how much they will earn over the life of the investment.

What to watch out for, how muc do you need?

The Philippine government does not have a strict, fixed calendar for issuing Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs), as frequency depends on fiscal needs and market conditions. However, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) typically issues them once or twice a year.

As a background:

RTB 31 was issued in August 2025.

RTB 32 (a 2.5-year bond yielding 6.875%) had its offer period from September 29 to October 7, 2026, with an issue date of October 12, 2026.

You can check upcoming offerings and schedules directly through the Bureau of Treasury website.

Also, check if your bank can assist you with RTBs; most banks are usually helpful on this aspect.

You can typically start with:

  • Minimum investment: ₱5,000

  • Additional investments: ₱5,000 increments

This relatively low minimum makes RTBs accessible even for OFWs who are just beginning to invest.

How OFWs can invest

There are several ways:

  1. Open a Philippine bank account with a selling agent.

  2. Wait for the Bureau of the Treasury to announce a new RTB offer period.

  3. Subscribe through:

    • a participating bank branch,

    • the Bureau of the Treasury's Online Ordering Facility,

    • or participating digital investment platforms.

Many OFWs can complete the process remotely if they already maintain Philippine banking relationships.

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