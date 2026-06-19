How OFWs can buy retail Treasury bonds (RTBs)

Start investing in RTBs from just ₱5,000 and grow long-term savings from abroad
For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) are among the safest ways to build long-term peso savings.
Another upside, it supports the Philippine government's infrastructure and development programmes.
Because they are backed by the National Government, RTBs carry very low default risk compared with most private investments.
Retail Treasury Bonds are direct obligations of the Philippine government, backed by the full faith and credit of the National Government through the Bureau of the Treasury.
They also provide a fixed and predictable rate of return, allowing investors to know exactly how much they will earn over the life of the investment.
RTBs offer several advantages:
Government guarantee. They are obligations of the Republic of the Philippines, making them among the country's lowest-risk investments.
Predictable income. Interest is typically paid every quarter, providing regular cash flow.
Affordable entry. Most recent RTB offerings required only ₱5,000 to begin investing, with additional investments in ₱5,000 increments.
Competitive yields. Recent five-year RTB issues have carried coupons around 6% per year, often exceeding the interest rates on ordinary savings accounts and many time deposits.
Liquidity. After the offer period, RTBs can generally be bought or sold in the secondary market, although prices may fluctuate depending on interest rates.
You can typically start with:
Minimum investment: ₱5,000
Additional investments: ₱5,000 increments
This relatively low minimum makes RTBs accessible even for OFWs who are just beginning to invest.
There are several ways:
Open a Philippine bank account with a selling agent.
Wait for the Bureau of the Treasury to announce a new RTB offer period.
Subscribe through:
a participating bank branch,
the Bureau of the Treasury's Online Ordering Facility,
or participating digital investment platforms.
Many OFWs can complete the process remotely if they already maintain Philippine banking relationships.
Major participating institutions typically include:
Digital channels have also expanded access. Recent RTB offerings have been available through:
GCash's GBonds feature
PDAX-supported government bond access
LANDBANK Mobile Banking
Overseas Filipino Bank Mobile App
RTBs are particularly suitable if your goals include:
saving for retirement,
building a home,
funding children's education,
creating an emergency fund in pesos,
or preserving capital while earning steady income.
Because OFWs often earn in foreign currencies, investing part of their remittances into peso-denominated government bonds can help diversify their savings while maintaining assets in the Philippines.
The biggest advantage with RTBs is security.
RTB is a five-year investment, meaning any funds you place today (2026) remain invested until its maturity in 2031. While your principal is locked in for the term (unless you sell the bond in the secondary market), you'll receive regular interest payments along the way.
The benchmark yield for 5-year Philippine government debt in the secondary market (BVAL reference rate) is currently at 6.67%.
Interest payments, or "coupons", will be credited quarterly to your nominated bank account, subject to the standard 20% withholding tax on interest income.
One of the biggest advantages of the RTB program is its accessibility — you can start investing with as little as ₱5,000, making it an ideal entry point for first-time bond investors.
Comparisons with Pag-IBIG MP2 are inevitable, but the two products serve different investment objectives.
MP2 has its own strengths and deserves the attention it receives. For investors specifically looking at bonds, however, RTBs offer a different set of benefits.
The trade-offs are equally worth considering. RTBs are less liquid than savings products since your money is generally committed until maturity, and while interest is paid out every quarter, those coupon payments are not automatically reinvested and therefore do not compound.
Historically, their returns may also be lower than MP2 during periods when MP2 declares higher dividends.
For many OFWs, a balanced approach works well — for example, keeping emergency savings in cash, allocating a portion to RTBs for stability, and investing the remainder in diversified equity funds or REITs for long-term growth.
One practical consideration is your settlement account.
The bank account you nominate to receive your quarterly coupon payments should remain active throughout the life of the bond until it matures in 2029.
Changing the designated settlement account during the term can be a lengthy administrative process, so it's best to choose an account you intend to keep for the next five years.
As of mid-June 2026, the Bureau of the Treasury has not yet announced a new Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering following the most recent Treasury bond auctions.
RTBs are issued periodically rather than on a fixed schedule, so the next tranche will depend on the government's borrowing program. The Bureau of the Treasury posts new offerings on its official website when they are launched.
Watch this space.