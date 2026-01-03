Leasehold or freehold? Philippine law unlocks 99-year land leases for foreign investors: Why RA 12252 matters

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) issued by the Philippine Board of Investments, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Lanrd Registration Authority (LRA) defines an Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) as “any government entity created by law, executive order, decree, or other issuance, in charge of promoting investments, granting and administering tax and non-tax incentives, and overseeing the operations of the different economic zones and freeports in accordance with their respective special laws.”