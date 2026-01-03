Leasehold or freehold? Philippine law unlocks 99-year land leases for foreign investors: Why RA 12252 matters

Long-term land leases are now legal, what the new Philippine law really changes
Manila: The Philippines has unlocked 99-year land leases to foreign investors with Republic Act No. 12252, signed in September.
It's deemed a "game-changer".
For one, it creates certainty for capital-intensive projects spanning decades, thus giving investors — and jobs — more predictability.
It also allows the country to groove with the ASEAN squad, aligning with Singapore and Malaysia, where 99-year leases are standard.
In recent years, the Philippines has lagged in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, especially when compared to Vietnam and Indonesia.
Manila's key goals: spur job creation, economic growth, and development in priority sectors.
Here’s an explainer on Republic Act No. 12252, entitled “An Act Liberalizing the Lease of Private Lands by Foreign Investors, Establishing the Stability of LongTerm Lease Contracts, amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 7652, otherwise known as the ‘Investors’ Lease Act’”.
RA 12252 is a new Philippine law that liberalises private land leasing for foreign investors. It allows longer lease terms and strengthens safeguards to ensure land is used only for legitimate, productive investments.
RA 12252 was signed into law on 3 September 2025 and takes effect 15 days after its complete publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.
Longer lease terms: Foreign investors may now lease private land for up to 99 years (aggregate).
This replaces the previous rule under RA 7652, which allowed:
50 years initial lease
Renewable once for 25 years (75 years total)
Only qualified foreign investors with approved and registered investments, such as those covered by:
RA 7042 (Foreign Investments Act)
RA 11534 (CREATE Act) and RA 12066 (CREATE MORE)
Or as determined by the relevant Investment Promotion Agency (IPA)
Leasing is tied to approved investments, and is therefore not "open-ended".
Yes.
The land must:
Be used only for the approved investment purpose
Be proportionate to the project’s actual requirements
The lease must also be registered with the Registry of Deeds and annotated on the land title to be binding on third parties.
For investors, RA 12252 offers:
Greater predictability for long-term projects
Stronger legal security for large-scale investments such as:
Industrial parks
Tourism estates
Agro-industrial ventures
Sustainability and ecological projects
At the same time, it preserves Philippine constitutional limits (1987 Charter) on land ownership and strengthens State oversight.
Yes.
Under the following conditions:
The landowner (lessor) consents, and
The sublease complies with registration and annotation requirements
Yes.
Investors must commence the project within three (3) years from lease execution.
Agencies such as the Board of Investments (BOI) or the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) may:
Require explanations for delays
Set revised timelines
Recommend revocation if non-compliance continues.
Republic Act 12252 is a leasehold law, not freehold.
RA 12252 imposes strong penalties:
Lease contracts that violate the law (e.g., exceeding 99 years or illegal land use) are void from the beginning
Responsible officers may face:
₱1 million–₱10 million fines, and/or
6 months to 6 years imprisonment
Once a lease is properly registered, it:
Cannot be altered or canceled arbitrarily
May only be modified or terminated through formal legal proceedings
This provides stronger legal certainty for both investors and landowners.
Existing leases under RA 7652 remain valid under their original terms\
The law does not automatically extend old leases to 99 years
Any renewal or extension must comply with RA 12252
Existing registered leases remain enforceable unless parties agree to a new contract
RA 12252 includes several protections:
Investment-based leasing: lease rights exist only alongside registered investments\
Mandatory registration and title annotation to prevent hidden or fraudulent deals
Ongoing monitoring by BOI, FIRB, and IPAs
Strict penalties for misuse
Purpose-driven clauses allowing termination if projects stall or deviate from approved use.
There is no single “land lease regulator,” but oversight is shared:
Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and the BOI monitor project compliance
FIRB reviews incentives, advises on lease duration, and may recommend limits for national security reasons
Courts provide final legal protection—registered leases may only be challenged through due process
Agencies may initiate termination or revocation proceedings for serious violations, subject to due process.
The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) issued by the Philippine Board of Investments, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Lanrd Registration Authority (LRA) defines an Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) as “any government entity created by law, executive order, decree, or other issuance, in charge of promoting investments, granting and administering tax and non-tax incentives, and overseeing the operations of the different economic zones and freeports in accordance with their respective special laws.”
These include the following:
BOI
Bangsamoro Board of Investments
Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority
Philippine Economic Zone Authority
Bases Conversion and Development Authority
Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
Clark Development Corporation
John Hay Management Corporation
Poro Point Management Corporation
Cagayan Economic Zone Authority
Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority,
PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority,
Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority,
Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan,
Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA)
Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority
All other similar existing authority or agency that may be created by law.
