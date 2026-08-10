Six-hour cap in OFW lounge stays, even with 24-hour flight window
Manila: For overseas Filipino workers arriving in Manila with another flight ahead, the difference between 24 hours and six hours is more than a technicality.
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has clarified that an OFW arriving on an international flight may use the OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport if the passenger has a confirmed domestic connecting flight within 24 hours of the actual international arrival.
But that does not mean an OFW can remain inside the lounge for the entire 24-hour period.
The clarification is aimed at resolving confusion over what the agency's “24-hour rule” actually means — particularly among returning OFWs with long waits before domestic flights.
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The stay is limited to six hours per visit, OWWA said, with possible extensions for special circumstances and subject to available space.
The key distinction is simple:
24 hours = the window for determining whether an arriving OFW qualifies to use the lounge.
Six hours = the maximum normal stay during a lounge visit.
In other words, an OFW who lands at NAIA at 8 a.m. and has a confirmed domestic connection at 6 p.m. can qualify because the connecting flight falls within 24 hours of international arrival.
But that passenger cannot simply occupy a lounge seat from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
OWWA says the six-hour limit remains necessary because the lounges have limited capacity and serve thousands of travelers.
“The 24-hour period is counted from the OFW’s actual international arrival and serves as the basis for determining eligibility to use the lounge.”
The agency stressed that the rule “does not allow an OFW to stay inside the facility continuously for 24 hours.”
The numbers explain the policy.
OWWA says between 4,000 and 6,000 OFWs depart from NAIA every day, while the OFW Lounge has seating for only 216 people at Terminal 3 and 140 at Terminal 1.
That creates a fundamental capacity problem.
The lounge is intended to provide a temporary holding and welfare space for OFWs — not function as a hotel or extended waiting room.
OWWA says the six-hour limit is intended to ensure that passengers with approaching flights have a reasonable chance of getting a seat.
The agency also has a real-time occupancy and monitoring system, allowing staff to track available seats. Displays outside the lounges show the number of available slots.
If the facility is full, passengers may be placed in a queue and told about expected waiting times and available assistance.
The six-hour rule is not completely inflexible.
OWWA said extensions may be considered depending on capacity and verified special circumstances, including:
medical needs;
senior-citizen status; and
disability.
That means an OFW should not assume that an extension is automatic. It depends on the circumstances and available space.
The approach reflects a broader balancing act: OWWA has to provide a safe and comfortable facility while preventing a relatively small number of seats from being occupied for excessively long periods.
The OFW lounges are part of the government's support system for Filipino migrant workers.
OWWA documents describe the NAIA Terminal 1 facility as a waiting and holding area where OFWs can rest, obtain refreshments, charge devices and access government services. The agency says the lounge is free to OFWs, regardless of OWWA membership status.
The agency currently lists OFW lounges at NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 among locations where OFWs can access its services.
That distinction is important.
The lounges are not designed to compete with commercial airport lounges that sell access based on longer stays. Their purpose is to provide a government-supported space for OFWs navigating international and domestic travel.
The clarification is particularly relevant to workers returning to provinces after arriving from the Middle East, Asia, Europe and other international destinations.
A passenger may have completed a long international journey but still face several hours before a connecting domestic flight to Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Bohol or another Philippine destination.
For such travelers, the lounge can be an important place to rest, eat, charge phones and access assistance.
But the limited seating means an OFW with a long connection may have to leave the lounge after six hours even if the domestic flight is still several hours away.
The practical advice is therefore straightforward: Check your actual international arrival time, confirm your domestic flight, and treat the six hours as a maximum normal lounge stay — not as part of the 24-hour eligibility window.
For many OFWs, arriving in the Philippines is the end of months or years of work abroad.
The OFW lounge is supposed to make the transition home easier — particularly for workers who still have another flight to catch.
But the controversy over 24 hours versus six hours illustrates the tension between service and capacity.
OWWA can expand rules, introduce digital monitoring and manage queues. But if thousands of passengers are competing for hundreds of seats, administrative efficiency can only go so far.
The long-term answer may therefore require more space, better coordination between international and domestic connections and continued investment in facilities at NAIA.
For now, the message from OWWA is clear:
The 24-hour rule determines whether an arriving OFW is eligible to use the lounge. It does not grant 24 hours of continuous lounge access.
And the practical limit remains six hours per visit, unless an extension is granted because of verified special circumstances and available capacity.
OWWA maintains a 24/7 operations center for OFW concerns and assistance; its official contact information lists OWWA Hotline 1348.