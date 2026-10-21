If an Indian expat in the UAE wants to apply for the IPO they can do so via their NRE or NRO accounts. UAE residents of other nationalities may not be able to bid as retail investors. And the issue has no separate NRI quota. Applicants bid as retail investors up to ₹2 lakh, or in the non-institutional category in case for higher threshold. For retail applicants one lot of 12 shares could cost ₹13,428 or about Dh522.