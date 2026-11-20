Come Friday morning (Nov 20), Asian markets shrugged off all those positive cues to bleed in the red. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 4.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped as much as 4.8 per cent. Taiwan’s Taiex plunged as much as 6.4 per cent, heading for its worst week since 1991. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics each lost more than 7 per cent. The Hang Seng sits about 20 per cent below its January 29 peak.