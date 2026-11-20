Insiders can sell 10% of locked-up shares from day one as AI stocks in Asia, US drag
Dubai: Anthropic shares fell as much as 10 per cent in premarket trading on Friday, November 20. There is a growing fear among investors of heavy insider selling a day after the largest IPO on record.
That's because not every shareholder is locked in. Employees and directors can sell up to 10 per cent of their locked-up shares from day one. Only 6 per cent of the company sits in the free float, so each sale carries weight.
“The 980 million shares aren’t the whole picture,” warns Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. Insiders can sell 10 per cent of their holdings from day one, he notes, creating “a major wave of shares hitting the market, and from a company which is still losing money.”
Anthropic’s financial numbers show a mixed picture. It posted a third-quarter operating loss of $567 million. Adjusted operating profit reached $2.46 billion, a 15 per cent margin that excludes stock compensation and non-cash charitable contributions.
Small investors holding under 0.5 per cent can start unlocking shares on December 15, with up to 303 million shares in play that month. About 22 per cent of locked shares could free up by early May 2027. The seven co-founders cannot sell most of their stock for 365 days.
Beauchamp cautions that brokers are scrambling to buy, and “that liquidity has to come from somewhere, and the other tech names may be the first ones to feel the pressure.”
On listing day, shares were priced at $83 and raised $107 billion including the private placement. They opened at $111.50 and touched $115, a 38.6 per cent gain however pared those gains towards the end of the trading day. Anthropic stock closed 17.1 per cent above the issue price on Nov 19.
Come Friday morning (Nov 20), Asian markets shrugged off all those positive cues to bleed in the red. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 4.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped as much as 4.8 per cent. Taiwan’s Taiex plunged as much as 6.4 per cent, heading for its worst week since 1991. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics each lost more than 7 per cent. The Hang Seng sits about 20 per cent below its January 29 peak.
Wall Street offered no relief in pre-market trade. The S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent to 7,175.83 on Thursday, its sixth straight loss. At 8:30 a.m. in New York, S&P 500 futures were down 1 per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures 1.8 per cent.
Nvidia, CoreWeave, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel slid at least 2 per cent premarket. SanDisk and Micron sank more than 5 per cent. SpaceX, the year’s second-largest IPO, also fell more than 5 per cent.
“Many looked to the Anthropic IPO as essentially a form of CPR for the AI data center build out,” says Kristina Hooper, the chief market strategist at Man Group told Bloomberg. “And that just didn’t deliver.” She expects a “rerating” of AI stocks.
Neil Wilson, investor content strategist at Saxo Bank, calls the listing “the key test of whether it’s the beginning of the end of the AI bubble.” Anthropic, he argues, has “picked up the baton from Nvidia as the point man for the AI trade.”
The year offers little comfort for new issues. Eight of the ten largest US listings closed below their offer price on November 18, with an average return of -23.1 per cent, Wilson records.
“AI risks have been rising,” wrote Citigroup strategist Dirk Willer in a note to clients, adding that alarm bells for the trade are getting louder, particularly with Nvidia’s results also failing to reassure the equity market.