Anthropic IPO orders hit nearly 7 times shares on offer

Claude maker eyes a record raise as Dario Amodei steps into the void Jensen Huang left
Dubai: Anthropic’s initial public offering has drawn orders for close to seven times the shares on offer, according to a Bloomberg report that cites people familiar with the matter. The demand runs hotter than SpaceX’s at the same stage of its listing, which then went on to become the biggest IPO of 2026.
Interestingly, only Snowflake’s $3.9 billion IPO in 2020 compares to the same amount of euphoria seen. Snowflake’s price jumped 112% on its first trading day. Anthropic is likely to price its offering on November 18 and might begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on November 19.
The AI lab is targeting a valuation of $1.4 trillion. That sits below the $2 trillion floated months ago, but above the $1.1 trillion some analysts on Wall Street suggested owing to the recent tech selloff.
Anthropic and some of its backers seek to raise up to $90.4 billion across the IPO and a separate private placement. The IPO accounts for as much as $64.4 billion, the placement for $26 billion. The total would top SpaceX’s $75 billion base deal and make this the largest listing ever. SpaceX opened at $150 on June 12 and trades more than 7 per cent below that. It still sits about 3 per cent above its $135 IPO price.
Seven suppliers of Anthropic’s computing power, led by Alphabet and Nvidia, have agreed to buy the $26 billion placement. Nvidia’s commitment is up to $10 billion. Buyers receive non-voting Class N shares at the IPO price and cannot sell until the shares are registered. Retail investors are in line for about 20% of the offering, well above the norm.
The listing comes barely weeks after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang left the company following disclosures about his personal conduct, including a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. Dozens of companies depend on the services, investments and partnerships of Nvidia and Anthropic.
Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive, will become the talking point and is likely to take over Huang’s role as the industry’s leading pitchman. The offering also forces Anthropic to prove the AI gold rush has matured beyond the picks-and-shovels phase. Nvidia reports quarterly earnings on November 17, a day before Anthropic prices.
Anthropic is barely five years old. It had filed its DRHP confidentially in June, after raising $65 billion at a $965 billion valuation.The amended filing shows quarterly revenue up twelvefold to $17 billion and an operating loss of $567 million. Nearly $900 billion in data centre compute commitments sit behind that loss. Rival OpenAI is expected to list early next year.
The market is less forgiving than in June. The Nasdaq 100 jumped nearly 28% in the quarter SpaceX listed. It is down about 7% over the past three months after a US interest rate hike, worries about an oversupply of AI debt, and a midterm result in which data centres drew voter anger.
Retail sentiment for ANT remains positive despite all the turmoil AI and tech stocks have witnessed in the past few weeks. However, several traders still expect pain ahead. The verdict is split on X where one user called the rally in Nasdaq 100 tracker QQQ a pump and dump and questioned the economics of frontier AI. Another expects pre-IPO holders to take profit once shares hit a post-listing high.