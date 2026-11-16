Anthropic IPO orders hit nearly 7 times shares on offer

Anthropic and some of its backers seek to raise up to $90.4 billion across the IPO and a separate private placement. The IPO accounts for as much as $64.4 billion, the placement for $26 billion. The total would top SpaceX’s $75 billion base deal and make this the largest listing ever. SpaceX opened at $150 on June 12 and trades more than 7 per cent below that. It still sits about 3 per cent above its $135 IPO price.