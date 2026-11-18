The AI listing markets have been waiting for is almost here. Anthropic, the developer behind Claude, is expected to make its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker ANT, in one of the most closely watched technology listings of the year. The IPO listing takes place today.

However, you don't need to wait for the opening bell to make your move. On Plus500, you can trade Anthropic as a Contract for Difference (CFD), and if you're eligible, you can place buy or sell pre-orders before the IPO, subject to execution conditions.

This guide covers the expected IPO terms and how you can trade it on Plus500. Use it to understand your options, and the risks, before the listing.

Anthropic: The AI company behind Claude

Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, Anthropic is the company behind Claude, a family of generative AI models used for a wide variety of tasks.

Anthropic earns revenue from consumer and business subscriptions, developer APIs that let companies build on Claude, and distribution through major cloud platforms. Its relationships with Amazon, Google and Microsoft place it at the heart of the global technology ecosystem, reflecting the growing importance of AI infrastructure and enterprise adoption.

Anthropic IPO: Key terms

Anthropic set a preliminary price range of $70-$78 per share on November 10, as its investor roadshow began.

The offering covers 825 million Class A shares. At the top of the range, it could raise approximately $64.4 billion, with a potential fully diluted valuation of up to about $1.4 trillion.

Keep in mind: These terms are preliminary. The final price and timing may change, and the first traded price can differ from the IPO price.

How can you trade the Anthropic IPO on Plus500?

Interested in trading Anthropic's Nasdaq debut? Plus500 offers Anthropic as a CFD, which you can trade once it opens on Nasdaq.

A CFD enables you to gain exposure to price movements without owning the underlying asset. Your profit or loss depends on the difference between your opening and closing prices. CFDs are traded using leverage, allowing you to open a larger position with a smaller initial deposit than the trade's full value. Although this can increase potential returns, it also increases risk, as losses are magnified just as gains are.

1. Register with Plus500: Open a Plus500 account. Eligibility depends on factors such as residency and verification.

2. Deposit funds: Once your account is approved, fund it ahead of the listing.

3. Buy or sell Anthropic CFDs: Place a pre-order on the Anthropic CFD, subject to execution conditions, or trade once the market opens.

CFD service. Trading carries risk. Plus500Gulf Securities is regulated by CMA.

Anthropic pre-orders: Trade from the first available price

Major IPOs can experience significant price movements when trading begins. For traders looking to prepare ahead of Anthropic's debut, Plus500 offers a pre-order feature.

Eligible Plus500 clients can place buy or sell pre-orders on Anthropic CFDs before the shares begin trading on Nasdaq. These orders are intended to execute at the first available price once the instrument becomes available, subject to execution conditions.

This allows traders to prepare their positions in advance rather than waiting until the opening bell.

Keep in mind: Pre-order execution is not guaranteed. The first available CFD price may differ substantially from Anthropic's IPO offer price, particularly during periods of heightened volatility.

24/5 trading: Trade Anthropic around the clock (Post-IPO)

AI news doesn't wait for Wall Street. Headlines can land at any hour, while Nasdaq's regular session opens in the evening, UAE time.

Following the IPO, Plus500 will offer 24/5 CFD trading on Anthropic. For UAE-based traders, this provides additional flexibility to monitor and trade Anthropic CFDs during the local working day, rather than relying solely on US market hours.

Keep in mind: 24/5 trading begins only after the IPO.

Leverage: Trade Anthropic with up to 1:20

Leverage changes how much capital you need to open a position.

Eligible clients can trade the Anthropic CFD with up to 1:20 leverage. This means your initial margin can be 5 per cent of the position's full value. Available leverage varies by instrument, account type, and regulatory jurisdiction.

Keep in mind: Leverage works in both directions. At 1:20, a 5 per cent move against you would equal your entire margin on that trade.

Buy or sell: Two-way trading on Anthropic

Will Anthropic shares rise following the IPO, or could initial enthusiasm give way to selling pressure?

With Plus500, traders can take positions based on either expectation:

Buy (long): Open a position if you expect Anthropic's share price to rise.

Sell (short): Open a position if you anticipate a decline in Anthropic's share price.

Unlike traditional share investing, CFD trading allows you to speculate on both rising and falling prices without owning or borrowing the underlying shares.

Keep in mind: Both long and short positions carry the risk of losses. IPO-related volatility can cause rapid price movements in either direction.

What could move Anthropic's share price after the IPO?

If you plan to trade Anthropic, it may help to know the factors that can influence ANT's price. These include:

• Global AI demand: Spending on AI can shape growth expectations.

• Claude adoption: Uptake among consumers, developers, and businesses.

• AI industry competition: Rival AI developers competing for customers.

• Technological innovation: New model releases can shift sentiment.

• Regulatory changes: New AI rules in major markets.

• Infrastructure developments: Access to computing power and cloud capacity.

As with other newly listed companies, Anthropic's share price may also be influenced by its IPO valuation, initial trading demand, broader stock market conditions and investor expectations.

Understanding these factors can help traders assess potential opportunities and risks, although no single development can reliably predict future price movements.

Risks and rewards of trading ANT shares

Trading a high-profile IPO through CFDs carries opportunities alongside real risks.

Potential rewards

Early positioning: Eligible clients can pre-order before the listing, subject to execution conditions, though the execution price may differ.

Two-way exposure: You can act on a bullish or bearish view, but a position in either direction can end in a loss.

Extended hours (post-IPO): 24/5 trading lets you react to news outside Nasdaq hours, though prices can move against you then too.

Capital efficiency: Up to 1:20 leverage lets you open a larger position with a smaller deposit, but losses are magnified just as gains are.

Key risks

Opening-day volatility: New listings can see rapid price swings.

Valuation uncertainty: High expectations are priced in, and the price may fall if they are not met.

Leverage risk: Losses on leveraged positions can build quickly and can exceed your initial deposit unless negative balance protection applies.

No share ownership: A CFD gives price exposure only, without shareholder rights such as voting.

Why trade Anthropic with Plus500?

While no platform removes risk, using a platform that offers risk management tools, advanced trading charts, exclusive data analysis, free and unlimited demo trading to practise without risking your money, and free educational resources can help mitigate risk. Plus500 offers all of these tools:

Risk management tools: Stop-loss and trailing stop orders let you preset a level at which a position closes if the market moves against you.

Advanced trading charts: Access built-in charting tools and technical indicators to analyse Anthropic's price movements and identify potential market trends.

+Insights: Exclusive real-time trading trends drawn from Plus500's own internal data.

Free and unlimited demo account: Practise CFD trading risk-free with live quotes before trading with real money.

Free Trading Academy: Access free educational articles, guides and videos covering trading fundamentals, market analysis and risk management.

24/7 support: Trade more confidently knowing Plus500 offers 24/7 support if needed. The support is available around-the-clock service via chat, email, and WhatsApp.

Local regulation: UAE clients are served by Plus500Gulf Securities, regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Whether you're preparing for Anthropic's Nasdaq debut or exploring other trading opportunities, Plus500 provides tools and resources to support informed trading decisions.

Explore Anthropic CFD trading on Plus500