A month later, Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut put a public price on one of those holdings. An MGX spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the stake showed an unrealised gain of about $20 billion (Dh73.5 billion) at the November 19 close of $97.17.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s tech investment firm MGX reviewed investments in three companies with different roles in artificial intelligence at its board meeting last month. Anthropic develops the Claude models, Databricks helps businesses build AI applications with their own data, and SpaceX leases computing capacity.

MGX has also moved into AI drug discovery. Its board reviewed its first investment in the field through a $2.1 billion funding round for Isomorphic Labs, which grew out of Alphabet’s DeepMind. Two days before Anthropic began trading, MGX disclosed that it had backed Isomorphic Labs again, joining a $5 billion round to help develop its drug design software and advance the medicines in its pipeline.

MGX and its partners completed their acquisition of Aligned Data Centers and committed a further $5 billion to expand the business. In France, MGX, Bpifrance and Mistral announced plans to develop up to 3 gigawatts of computing capacity through their Campus AI venture, with Mistral getting priority access.

Abu Dhabi launched MGX with Mubadala and G42 as founding partners. The firm closed its first fund with $49 billion in investor commitments, $4 billion above target, and said it had already invested in 14 companies through the fund.

The same review covered MGX’s participation in a $5 billion round that valued Databricks at $190 billion. Directors also discussed MGX’s investment in SpaceX following its public offering and noted faster revenue growth from leasing computing capacity.

MGX has also invested in Anthropic’s rivals. It co-led OpenAI’s $122 billion funding round, its fifth follow-on investment in the ChatGPT maker, and joined xAI’s $20 billion round. At the October review, directors noted strong revenue growth at Anthropic and OpenAI as both companies were preparing for possible listings.

The Abu Dhabi firm added to its stake in Anthropic’s IPO, Bloomberg reported. An MGX spokesperson told Bloomberg that investing across several rounds had helped the firm maintain what it considered an attractive average entry valuation.

MGX already held a stake in Anthropic when it co-led a $30 billion financing round that valued the company at $380 billion. It also joined a subsequent $65 billion round, announced at a $965 billion valuation. MGX said the funding would expand computing capacity for Claude and support “continued investment in safety and interpretability research”, including work to understand how AI models produce their answers.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.