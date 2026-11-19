Tech sector buoyed by Anthropic's blockbuster IPO despite Nvidia scandal
Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 a share on Wednesday, above its expected range, US media reported, as hot demand for the AI giant brushed aside market jitters over the spy scandal that toppled Nvidia's chief executive.
At that price, the sale of 825 million shares would raise about $68.5 billion and value the maker of the Claude chatbot at about $1.5 trillion, including employee stock options and restricted shares.
The listing gives ordinary investors their first chance to bet directly on a stand-alone AI giant.
Trading is expected to begin Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ANT."
Anthropic had set a range of $70 to $78 a share last week.
Institutional investors placed about $400 billion in orders for the shares and retail investors about $100 billion, according to CNBC, leaving the offering roughly eight times oversubscribed at the top of the initial range.
The strong demand comes even as AI stocks have swung sharply, with investors questioning whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.
Nvidia, the chip giant at the center of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic and dozens of other AI companies, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman whom US intelligence reportedly believes could be a Chinese spy.
“Anthropic’s IPO is a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence that the AI Revolution growth thesis is not waning,” Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co said in a note, adding that Nvidia’s troubles had cast a shadow over the sector at a time when investors were very nervous about tech stocks.
Wall Street is also digesting the US midterm election results, which gave control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats, who are more wary of AI.
Earlier estimates had put Anthropic's valuation as high as $2 trillion, but they fell as AI stocks slid on Wall Street in recent weeks.
Anthropic's Claude models are among the most powerful in the world, hailed for their potential to help cure diseases and solve hard problems but also feared for their capacity to destabilize societies and replace human workers.
The five-year-old company's revenue has surged at a pace few US companies have ever matched, reaching $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Much of that revenue comes from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding.
Siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, now the company’s chief executive and president, founded Anthropic with several colleagues in 2021 after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.
The offering falls short of the record $75 billion that Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised in June at a valuation of $1.77 trillion. SpaceX’s total later rose to $86 billion after its underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares.
Seven tech companies, including Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft, have agreed to buy $26 billion of non-voting shares at the IPO price in a separate private placement.
The companies are investors in Anthropic or major suppliers of its computing power and have a lot riding on the IPO.
Anthropic's IPO filing gives extensive detail to the risks of the technology, reflecting the company’s focus on safety even as it builds ever more powerful models.
US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the listing on X, saying the company "fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans’ retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry."
The filing also warns that advanced AI systems "could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if not developed and deployed responsibly."
It also says the company's public positions on AI regulation and safety could expose it to political backlash.
The warning refers to Anthropic’s feud with the Trump administration, which ordered federal agencies to stop using its technology and labeled it a supply-chain risk after the company refused to let the Pentagon use Claude for domestic mass surveillance or lethal autonomous weapons.