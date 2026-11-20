AI giant Anthropic achieves historic $1.75 trillion valuation on first trading day
Anthropic shares closed 17 percent higher in their record Nasdaq debut on Thursday, defying a broad Wall Street sell-off as investors shrugged off the Nvidia spy scandal and fears of a tech bubble to back the AI giant.
The shares ended at $97.17, up from the $83 at which the company priced them on Wednesday, already above its expected range. They had opened at $111.50, a jump of more than 30 percent that briefly valued the maker of the Claude chatbot at about $2 trillion.
The gain came on a rough day for the market, with both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 closing down more than two percent.
Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion in the offering, selling 980 million shares. The IPO price valued the company at about $1.5 trillion, including employee stock options and restricted shares. At the close, it was worth about $1.75 trillion.
The debut marks a milestone in the AI boom. A company founded five years ago by OpenAI defectors worried about AI safety has become the first of the leading model developers to list on Wall Street, at a valuation rivaling decades-old tech brands. It is also only the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars, following SpaceX just months ago.
The offering made thousands of Anthropic employees millionaires and rewarded Silicon Valley venture capitalists who backed a company that once trailed rivals OpenAI and Google. The listing, under the ticker “ANT”, also gives ordinary investors their first chance to bet directly on a stand-alone AI giant.
“Today puts the company in a stronger financial position, and in doing so, only strengthens our resolve to do the right thing,” chief executive Dario Amodei said at the Nasdaq in New York’s Times Square, underlining the company’s priority of promoting safe AI.
The offering surpasses the $75 billion that Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised in its June IPO at a valuation of $1.77 trillion. SpaceX’s total ultimately rose to $86 billion after its underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares. Anthropic has granted its underwriters a similar option, which would lift its total to about $93.5 billion.
The next biggest IPO hauls went to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix ($26.5 billion in July) and oil giant Saudi Aramco ($25.6 billion in 2019).
SpaceX ended its first day of trading in June with a valuation of $2.1 trillion. Its market cap has since fallen to closer to $1.95 trillion.
“This may be the breath of fresh air that the tech trade needed to move beyond the fog of artificial intelligence that we’ve been living in for the last couple of weeks,” Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management told AFP.
The strong demand comes even as AI stocks have swung sharply, with investors questioning whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.
Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic and dozens of other AI companies, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after an affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy.
Anthropic’s Claude models are among the most powerful in the world, hailed for their problem-solving potential but also feared for their capacity to destabilise societies and replace human workers.
The five-year-old company’s revenue has surged at a pace few US companies have ever matched, reaching $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Much of that revenue comes from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding. Its massive computing costs remain a major question for investors.
Anthropic joins a handful of tech giants that measure their wealth in figures reaching 13 digits. Eleven companies in the S&P 500 have reached the trillion-dollar mark, led by Apple at $5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft ($3.8 trillion) and Nvidia ($3.6 trillion). That does not count SpaceX and Anthropic, which are not yet in the index.
Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over $1 trillion. iPhone maker Apple was the first to pass that threshold, back in 2018.
The number is hard for the human mind to comprehend. $1 trillion is a thousand times greater than $1 billion, and a million times more than $1 million. Laid end to end, a trillion US dollar bills would stretch 97 million miles (156 million kilometres), surpassing the roughly 93 million miles (150 million kilometres) between Earth and the sun. Divided among the more than 8.2 billion people on Earth, it would give each person almost $122.
Amodei and his sister Daniela, the company’s president, founded Anthropic with several colleagues in 2021 after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.
Daniela Amodei told CNBC the listing was “a super exciting milestone” but only “one stop on the journey” for the company.
“We’re going to wake up tomorrow and we’re going to be the same company,” she said.
The company chose to go ahead with its IPO despite investor jitters over market volatility, fears of a possible AI bubble and growing public unease about the technology’s risks.
Anthropic’s IPO filing goes into extensive detail on those risks, reflecting the company’s focus on safety even as it builds ever more powerful models. It warns that advanced AI systems “could pose catastrophic or existential risks” to society.
Critics accuse the company of using its safety message as cover while releasing ever more powerful technology, casting itself as the responsible steward of an industry it is racing to lead.
About a dozen protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq on Thursday, chanting: “Why you doing IPO? This AI bubble’s about to blow!”