Tech giants' losses weigh on Nasdaq following Monday's surge
Wall Street stocks mostly fell early Tuesday following the previous session's torrid rally as AI giants Nvidia and Anthropic both tumbled.
After vaulting more than 30 per cent on Monday following Jensen Huang's return as CEO, Nvidia was down more than six per cent about 30 minutes into trading.
Anthropic, meanwhile, slid 7.0 per cent, dropping below $83, the tech company's Wall Street debut level following last week's record-breaking initial public offering.
Near 1505 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 per cent at 49,948.90.
The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 per cent to 7,213.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.2 per cent to 23,799.45.
"After yesterday's massive gains, it's not surprising to see things consolidate a bit," said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.
Major US indices jumped three percent or more on Monday in a rebound after last week's bruising selloff sparked by worries over an artificial intelligence bubble.
Investors cast those worries aside on Monday as they cheered Huang's return.
But analysts point to questions about the economic returns from AI investments and their inflationary impact that could weigh on stocks in the coming period.