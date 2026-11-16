Amazon, Microsoft rose after founder scandals—can Nvidia bounce back?

Two technology companies had a tougher year. Intel shares fell about 2.4% when Brian Krzanich’s resignation became public in 2018, after the company found that a past relationship with an employee breached its policy. They were about 9% below that day’s close a year later. Hewlett-Packard fell 8% in its first session after Mark Hurd resigned in 2010 following an investigation that found breaches of its business conduct standards. The stock was about 26% below that first close a year later.