Full name: Lisa Tzwu-Fang Su

Born: November 7, 1969

Age: 57 (as of November 14, 2026)

Birthplace: Tainan, Taiwan

Nationality: American

Current residence: Austin, Texas, according to Forbes.

Su immigrated to the United States with her family in 1972, when she was three years old. She grew up in Queens, New York.

She attended the Bronx High School of Science, one of America's well-known specialised public science high schools.

Her academic qualifications:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering — 1990

Master of Science, Electrical Engineering — 1991

MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Electrical Engineering — 1994

MIT, semiconductor engineering and research