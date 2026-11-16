Lisa Su's leadership has reshaped AMD as a major Nvidia rival, building AI infrastructure
Lisa Su, chief executive of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), one of the most prominent women in the global semiconductor industry, has been named CEO of the Year.
Alongside Nvidia, they are the world's most important competing semiconductor companies.
Yahoo Finance named her 2026 CEO of the Year on November 12, 2026, following a 158% surge in AMD shares, during which the company's market cap briefly crossing $1 trillion, and an $8.2 billion deal to acquire Fei-Fei Li's World Labs.
Dr Su (full name: Lisa Tzwu-Fang Su) has been floated around as a prominent external candidate to replace Jensen Huang following his resignation from Nvidia.
Nvidia board recently named longtime Chief Financial Officer (CFO Collete Kress "interim CEO" following the abrupt resignation of co-founder and long-time CEO Jensen Huang.
While media speculation lists AMD CEO Lisa Su (a distant relative of Huang) among potential successors, there is no indication she has been approached or plans to leave AMD.
Su's leadership story is closely tied to AMD's transformation from a challenger in the processor market into a major AI infrastructure supplier.
But she's also reportedly related by blood to Huang.
Forbes describes Huang as Su's "distant relative". The precise degree of their family relationship is not consistently described in public reporting.
How they are related: Some US media reports state that Lisa Su's maternal grandfather is the eldest brother of Jensen Huang's mother, which makes them first cousins once removed.
Background: Both were born in Taiwan and moved to the United States as children, though they did not grow up together.
When they met: They did not know each other during their youth and only crossed paths later as adults in the tech industry.
Her financial position is closely tied to the performance of AMD shares. Her estimated net worth is $3 billion, per Forbes live tracker on November 13, 2026, up $302 million (9.26%) in the latest reported daily movement.
She is currently ranked No. 1,408 in the global billionaire ranking. Her wealth classification is described as "self-made" ( vs "inherited"), based on a Forbes wealth snapshot is dated November 13, 2026.
Her wealth is primarily associated with her AMD shareholdings and compensation as the company's chief executive.
While she is not the founder of AMD -- the company was founded in 1969 by Jerry Sanders and seven other co-founders -- Su's personal wealth increased as AMD's market valuation and importance in the global semiconductor industry expanded.
AMD's record third-quarter 2026 revenue of $13.4 billion, including $8.5 billion from data centres, demonstrates the scale of its growing business.
Dr. Lisa Su is leading AMD's transformation from a traditional semiconductor manufacturer into a major competitor in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, data-centre computing and advanced processors.
Her latest corporate strategy centres on securing large AI customers, expanding AMD's GPU and CPU businesses, developing complete AI computing systems and challenging Nvidia's dominance.
Her role in the Xilinx acquisition is deemed a defining strategic milestone; the newer Meta and World Labs developments show how she is positioning AMD for the next phase of AI computing.
Here latest moves (as of November 14, 2026).
October 27: Expanded partnership with Meta
AMD announced an expanded strategic partnership with Meta Platforms to supply computing infrastructure for its AI operations.
AMD Helios rack-scale systems are running at Meta, while EPYC processors power its Muse AI agent. AMD also supports Meta's AI models through its software and hardware platforms.
September 28: $8.2 billion World Labs acquisition
AMD agreed to acquire World Labs in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $8.2 billion.
Its founder, AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li, is expected to join AMD as executive vice-president and chief scientist, reporting to Su. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to approvals.
November 10: Sixth-generation EPYC processors
AMD showcased its sixth-generation EPYC processors, targeting the next generation of AI and enterprise computing.
The move strengthens AMD's position in server CPUs, an important component of AI data-centre infrastructure.
October 8: National Medal of Science
Su received the 2026 National Medal of Science, the United States' highest recognition for scientists and engineers, recognising her contributions to technology and engineering.
Su entered MIT in 1986, aged 17.
In May 2026, she returned to MIT to deliver its commencement address to graduating students.
She graduated with three electrical engineering degrees in just eight years.
In her commencement speech, she discussed how her undergraduate research experience helped shape her career as an engineer and technology executive.
Full name: Lisa Tzwu-Fang Su
Born: November 7, 1969
Age: 57 (as of November 14, 2026)
Birthplace: Tainan, Taiwan
Nationality: American
Current residence: Austin, Texas, according to Forbes.
Su immigrated to the United States with her family in 1972, when she was three years old. She grew up in Queens, New York.
She attended the Bronx High School of Science, one of America's well-known specialised public science high schools.
Her academic qualifications:
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering — 1990
Master of Science, Electrical Engineering — 1991
MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Electrical Engineering — 1994
MIT, semiconductor engineering and research
Their family connection has attracted attention.
Both Su and Huang were born in Taiwan and moved to the US at a young age.
Su was born into a Taiwanese family. Her father is Su Chun-huai, a mathematician. Her mother, Lo Shu-ya, who worked as a bookkeeper and later became an entrepreneur.
Her Husband is Daniel Lin, according to Taiwanese-American biographical records.
She generally keeps her private and family life away from the public spotlight.
Nvidia is AMD's principal competitor in AI accelerators and data-centre graphics processing units (GPUs).
AMD's performance AMD is increasingly competing not just to sell individual processors but to supply the complete computing infrastructure needed by major AI companies. Its data-centre business has become AMD's largest growth engine, driven by demand for EPYC server CPUs and Instinct AI accelerators.
Su said AMD expected further growth in the fourth quarter as production of its Helios systems and next-generation Venice processors scaled up.
Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia followed controversy surrounding reports of Huang's personal relationships and an investigation initiated by Nvidia's board.
It was not announced as a response to competitive or financial difficulties.
For Lisa Su, this creates an unusual moment. She is now leading Nvidia's most important challenger at a time when its biggest competitor must manage an unexpected leadership transition.
But there is an important distinction: Nvidia's technology, customer relationships, software ecosystem and manufacturing commitments do not disappear with Huang.
Su's immediate opportunity is to challenge Nvidia's dominance: The AI chip market is not simply a contest over who manufactures the fastest GPU.
It involves several layers:
Semiconductor design and manufacturing.
High-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging.
Networking and interconnect technology.
Software, developer tools and AI frameworks.
Complete data-centre infrastructure.
Long-term relationships with hyperscalers and AI companies.
Nvidia has built an integrated ecosystem around its CUDA software platform, GPUs, networking products and systems.
AMD must compete across these layers.
Su's opportunity is to convince major customers that AMD can provide a credible alternative to Nvidia, with competitive performance, attractive economics and reliable supply.