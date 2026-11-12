GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets
UPDATE

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair scandal in shock move

Colette Kress named interim chief as AI chipmaker begins search for permanent successor

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
CEO Jensen Huang's future with Nvidia was unclear Thursday morning as the chip giant's board was reported to have met after revelations he had two extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of spying for China.
CEO Jensen Huang's future with Nvidia was unclear Thursday morning as the chip giant's board was reported to have met after revelations he had two extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of spying for China.
AFP

Dubai: Nvidia said on Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and board member with immediate effect, ending his 33-year leadership of the AI chip giant he co-founded following revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman accused of spying for China.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The departure follows reports that Huang faced an investigation over an alleged relationship with a woman accused of spying for China. Beijing has denied the espionage claims, while Nvidia has not disclosed a reason for his resignation or established any wrongdoing by Huang.

Nvidia shares opened 13% lower at $150.98 on Thursday following the announcement, wiping approximately $550 billion off the chipmaker's market value and reducing its valuation to around $3.65 trillion.

The latest sell-off deepens a decline that had already wiped around 25% off Nvidia's share price from its early October peak. The company's market value had fallen from approximately $5.78 trillion to $4.2 trillion by Wednesday's close, including roughly $450 billion lost since reports of Huang's extramarital affairs emerged.

Huang's personal fortune also fell an estimated $15.8 billion over two trading sessions earlier this week, according to Forbes, as investors weighed uncertainty over Nvidia's leadership and succession plans.

Leadership change raises concerns

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO and will retain her finance responsibilities while Nvidia's board searches for a permanent replacement. The company said it would consider internal and external candidates.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built it into one of the world's most valuable technology companies, supplying advanced chips used to develop and run artificial intelligence systems.

The company has also appointed Harvey C. Jones as chair of its board, marking the creation of a separate board leadership position.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” Jones said.

He added that the board expected operations, customer commitments and product development plans to continue without interruption.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 after holding senior finance positions at Cisco and Microsoft. “We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead,” she said.

Focus shifts to AI chip business

The leadership transition comes as Nvidia faces questions about its ability to maintain its position in the rapidly expanding AI chip market.

Investors are watching whether the change affects product launches, customer orders and the company's relationships with major technology companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said investors had placed considerable value on Huang's leadership alongside Nvidia's technology.

“The market has spent years assigning Nvidia a premium for exceptional execution,” Innes said. “It may now have to calculate how much of that premium was attached to one individual.”

Nvidia has not announced a timetable for appointing a permanent chief executive.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
AI

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Nvidia CEO admitted to having had a relationship with Huang in a note to Nvidia employees Sunday, writing: 'I was unfaithful to my wife.'

Could Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang really lose his job?

2m read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang's Nvidia falls more than 6%

1m read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia shares drop as board probes CEO over 'China spy'

3m read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Trump backs Nvidia CEO over reported China spy plot

2m read