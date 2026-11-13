Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, expects sentiment to drive the first reaction. “That points to near-term volatility and some pressure on the valuation multiple,” he says, as investors price in a “key-person discount”. Yet he separates the man from the moat. “Nvidia’s edge rests on things that don’t leave with one person,” he argues. CUDA’s developer base, locked-in hyperscaler demand and the Blackwell roadmap all stay.