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Nvidia falls more than 6%, no longer 2nd biggest company by market value

Nvidia has lost more than $400 billion in market value since the weekend

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AFP
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Shares of Nvidia plunged again Tuesday as scrutiny on the artificial intelligence giant intensified after its CEO acknowledged an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.
Shares of Nvidia plunged again Tuesday as scrutiny on the artificial intelligence giant intensified after its CEO acknowledged an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.
AFP

Shares of Nvidia plunged again Tuesday as scrutiny on the artificial intelligence giant intensified after its CEO acknowledged an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

Near 1715 GMT, the chip specialist was down 6.3 per cent at $167.35. 

Since the weekend's revelations about CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia has lost more than $400 billion in market value, dropping it to third among the world's biggest companies by value, behind Apple and Microsoft.

Allegations of Chinese spying on Nvidia dominated the Web Summit in Lisbon on Tuesday, with some executives seeing potential opportunities in the turmoil at the US artificial intelligence chip giant.

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