The selloff comes at a time when the stock is already under heavy pressure. Nvidia has now posted five straight weekly losses, starting from a $233.95 close on October 2. It lost 8.76 per cent last week, its worst since April 2025. On November 5, the stock took a beating, falling as much as 9.3 per cent to $181.60, its worst day since January 2025. This came close on the heels of the Democrats sweeping the midterm elections and fears that they could bring tougher AI and data-centre rules, which drove a sector-wide rout.