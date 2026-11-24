November 12: Huang steps down as Nvidia chief following reports of alleged affairs, including one involving a woman described as a suspected Chinese spy. He also faces allegations involving an Nvidia executive.

Five days later: Huang acknowledges making serious mistakes in his personal life, apologises to the board and says he would be honoured to return if directors considered it in the company's best interests.

November 23: Nvidia's board votes unanimously to reinstate Huang as chief executive and president, effective immediately. It says it is satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead".

After the announcement: Trump claims credit for the decision, saying he spoke to the board directly and indirectly. Huang returns to Nvidia's headquarters to a jubilant welcome from employees.