Trump claims credit for Huang's return, sparking political debate
Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia's chief executive and president, just 11 days after stepping down amid allegations about his personal relationships. His return was greeted with cheers and chants at the company's California headquarters, where he thanked employees for giving him a second chance.
"I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang told colleagues, apologising for putting them "through all of this".
Nvidia's board unanimously approved his reinstatement, effective immediately. US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, claiming he had helped secure Huang's return. But the move has also raised questions over corporate governance, national security and the investigations still facing the chipmaker.
November 12: Huang steps down as Nvidia chief following reports of alleged affairs, including one involving a woman described as a suspected Chinese spy. He also faces allegations involving an Nvidia executive.
Five days later: Huang acknowledges making serious mistakes in his personal life, apologises to the board and says he would be honoured to return if directors considered it in the company's best interests.
November 23: Nvidia's board votes unanimously to reinstate Huang as chief executive and president, effective immediately. It says it is satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead".
After the announcement: Trump claims credit for the decision, saying he spoke to the board directly and indirectly. Huang returns to Nvidia's headquarters to a jubilant welcome from employees.
December 3: Huang is scheduled to testify before the US Senate Banking Committee. He has also been called to appear before three House committees.
Videos shared online showed employees gathering to welcome Huang back to Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters. The crowd repeatedly chanted his name as he addressed colleagues.
"Thank you all for the second chances," he said, before apologising for putting employees through the disruption.
"I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," he added.
He also joked that Nvidia's IT department would have to provide him with a new computer as he returned to work. Towards the end of his remarks, a woman from the crowd rushed forward to give him a hug.
Five days after stepping down, Huang had already indicated that he was willing to return if the board believed it was in the company's best interests.
In a post on X, he acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and said he regretted the problems caused for Nvidia's board.
"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," he wrote.
"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation."
He added that he would be honoured to return if the directors decided it was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the US.
The board subsequently voted unanimously to reinstate him, saying it was satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead".
It also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.
Trump has taken personal credit for Huang's return, saying he spoke to Nvidia's board both directly and indirectly to help secure the decision.
"I made the deal," the US president said, praising Huang as a "great patriot".
Trump also said his administration had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk.
His intervention has added a political dimension to an already controversial leadership decision. Lawmakers from both parties have criticised the move, with one Republican describing it as "reckless".
The issue is particularly sensitive because Nvidia's advanced AI chips are central to US concerns about China's access to cutting-edge technology.
The mood inside Nvidia appeared markedly different from the uncertainty surrounding the company during Huang's absence.
Messages and photographs were reportedly shared on internal Slack channels, while employees gathered for selfies as the chief executive returned.
One long-serving Nvidia engineer, who was approached outside the company's headquarters, described himself as "speechless".
He said he had expected Huang to return but was surprised by how quickly it happened.
The employee also welcomed the outcome, saying: "This is the best outcome for Nvidia, and for AI."
The reaction highlights Huang's standing within the company he co-founded in 1993. Over more than three decades, he has become the public face of Nvidia as it evolved from a graphics-chip maker into one of the world's most influential technology companies.
Huang's return does not mean the scrutiny surrounding him and Nvidia is over.
He is due to testify before the US Senate Banking Committee on December 3 and has also been called to appear before three House committees.
Lawmakers are examining concerns about China's efforts to obtain advanced American technology, including chips used to power artificial intelligence systems.
The controversy has also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure and reinstatement. Reports about alleged affairs with two women, including one described as a suspected Chinese spy and another identified as an Nvidia executive, triggered scrutiny. The allegations have not been established as fact.
Democrats have indicated they want to investigate Nvidia and the Trump administration's handling of the company. With political control of Congress set to shift in January, the questions surrounding the decision could continue.
Huang's return also triggered a dramatic reaction on Wall Street.
Nvidia shares closed up 31.48%, adding roughly $1 trillion to the company's market value. The stock ended the session at $165.05, compared with Friday's closing price of $125.53.
The rally helped lift the broader US market:
The Nasdaq Composite gained nearly 6.5%.
The S&P 500 rose 4.75%.
Nvidia's surge helped drive gains across other technology stocks.
The rebound came after a difficult period for the chipmaker. Nvidia shares had fallen sharply in recent weeks, including a drop of nearly 14% on Friday, and remained down more than 21% over the previous month.
Asian markets also rallied in early trading, with South Korea's Kospi rising more than 5.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.8%.
For Nvidia, Huang's return marks a dramatic reversal after less than two weeks away from the company. But while employees have welcomed him back and markets have responded positively, the investigations and political questions surrounding the decision are far from settled.
With inputs from AFP and AP