Interim CEO appointed as Nvidia seeks permanent leadership replacement
AI chip giant Nvidia does not plan to bring its embattled co-founder back as chief executive despite Jensen Huang saying Tuesday he was ready to return, the company's board chairman said on an earnings call.
"The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Chairman Harvey Jones said, refusing to address the circumstances of Huang's resignation but saying he would communicate further when appropriate.
Huang resigned last week over allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy who might have funneled restricted chips to China.
But on Tuesday, a few hours before the results were released, Huang said he was ready to return to the helm if the board of directors offered him the position.
Jones quashed that possibility on the call with analysts after Nvidia's earnings were released, saying the board would take the search for a new CEO "very seriously," and would consider internal and external candidates.
"The board appreciates that we're living in a world where the advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace," he said. "Our new CEO will have to navigate those waters very carefully."
The board wants to install a new CEO "as quickly as possible," Jones said. "But we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person."
In the meantime, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO.
Concern over the future of the tech sector dragged down stock markets Tuesday, as traders sold off shares linked to the AI industry ahead of an earnings report from crisis-hit chip giant Nvidia.
The chipmaker, however, beat on profit and revenue after the bell on Tuesday and issued strong guidance, in the chipmaker's first earnings report since Huang's resignation last week as CEO.
The stock rose more than 3% in extended trading.
Here's how the company did compared to analysts' estimates, according to LSEG:
EPS: $2.68 adjusted vs. $2.48 expected
Revenue: $115.84 billion vs. $109.10 billion expected
Revenue more than doubled from $57 billion a year earlier, Nvidia said, a sign of continued strength in its core data center business.
The company said revenue this quarter will expand by roughly 90% to about $130 billion, topping the $125.1 billion average analyst estimate, according to LSEG.
Finance chief Colette Kress is used to addressing Wall Street: She's now functioning as interim CEO, meaning her responsibilities go well beyond the key numbers.
At the start of the earnings call, Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said the board doesn't intend to bring Huang back as CEO.
The biggest cloud for Nvidia is around its China business after Huang's reported affair with a businesswoman who's allegedly a Chinese spy.
The Commerce Department on Monday announced a change that would prevent Nvidia's chips from being rented to Chinese companies entirely, putting revenue at risk.
Nvidia kept with its recent language on China, telling investors in its commentary, "We are not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in our outlook."
One of the central questions from investors heading into the call was whether Nvidia would scrap a previous forecast for 70% growth in the fiscal year ending in January 2028. However, Kress raised guidance, saying that Nvidia now expects 75% growth.
Kress said during the Q&A portion of the call that it's "business as usual at Nvidia."