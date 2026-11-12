The stock lost $14.95 to trade at $158.78. It had closed the regular session 2.92 per cent higher at $173.73. The sell-off adds to an already heavy month. Nvidia lost more than $1 trillion in market value in the month as the stock has lost 23.24 per cent. This was even before the board’s statement, and amidst a broader decline in AI stocks. Investors have since moved toward rivals or are completely moving away from AI/tech stocks.