"It's no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat came back," Iceland Cricket posted on X.

Iceland Cricket joined in the reaction to the youngster's explosive knock, joking that artificial intelligence technology from Nvidia could have been behind his incredible hitting power.

Dubai: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was unexpectedly brought into the conversation after Iceland Cricket delivered a humorous take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible performance for India A at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

However, the former India skipper also stressed that Sooryavanshi should be given the freedom to develop without being compared to established players.

"He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He's a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played (well). He's the future," Ganguly told ANI.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ganguly praised the youngster's ability and said he had the potential to become a major figure in Indian cricket.

The 15-year-old made history with a remarkable double century against UAE A in a crucial match, helping India secure their place in the semi-finals with the fastest List A double century.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has described Sooryavanshi as the "future" of Indian cricket, while warning against placing unnecessary comparisons on the shoulders of the teenage sensation.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.