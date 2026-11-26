Iceland Cricket jokes Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock was powered by Nvidia AI chips
Dubai: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was unexpectedly brought into the conversation after Iceland Cricket delivered a humorous take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible performance for India A at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
The 15-year-old produced a remarkable 204 from just 53 balls, smashing 28 sixes in an extraordinary display that shattered several records.
Iceland Cricket joined in the reaction to the youngster's explosive knock, joking that artificial intelligence technology from Nvidia could have been behind his incredible hitting power.
"It's no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat came back," Iceland Cricket posted on X.
Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has described Sooryavanshi as the "future" of Indian cricket, while warning against placing unnecessary comparisons on the shoulders of the teenage sensation.
The 15-year-old made history with a remarkable double century against UAE A in a crucial match, helping India secure their place in the semi-finals with the fastest List A double century.
Sooryavanshi had earlier brought up his hundred in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's record for the fastest century in List A cricket.
His innings included 28 maximums and seven boundaries, setting a new record for the most sixes hit in a single professional cricket innings.
Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ganguly praised the youngster's ability and said he had the potential to become a major figure in Indian cricket.
"He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He's a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played (well). He's the future," Ganguly told ANI.
However, the former India skipper also stressed that Sooryavanshi should be given the freedom to develop without being compared to established players.
"Don't make comparisons and all; let him play. He's a left-hander, just 15–16 years old, let him play," Ganguly added.