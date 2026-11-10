Who is Lori Huang? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s wife could get $75 billion in divorce without prenup

Lori Huang (née Mills) has stayed largely out of public view as her husband became one of the world's most recognisable executives, Malay Mail noted. The two met as engineering students at Oregon State University, when he was 17 and she was 19, according to Business Insider. They married in 1985, eight years before Nvidia existed. Huang has said he promised her he would be running a company by 30, a goal he met when he co-founded Nvidia on his 30th birthday.