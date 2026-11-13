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What Jensen Huang's fall can teach healthcare marketing

Anurag Kashyap examines five lessons in leadership, reputation and brand trust

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What Jensen Huang's fall can teach healthcare marketing

The four-day unraveling

On Sunday, the most celebrated CEO in technology sent his employees a memo admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife. "There is no excuse for what I did," he wrote. By Wednesday night, his board was meeting to decide his fate. By Thursday, Jensen Huang - the leather-jacketed founder who ran Nvidia for 33 years and was once ranked by Harvard Business Review as the world's best-performing CEO - had resigned as president, chief executive, and board member, effective immediately.

The woman at the center of it, US intelligence agencies suspect, was gathering information for Beijing. No charges have been reported, and the board said it had no reason to believe company secrets were compromised. It did not matter. A second relationship, reported by The New York Times days later - this one with a subordinate - finished what the first began. Tiger Woods, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos: the lineage is long, and the law never changes. The arena changes; the fork does not.

Five lessons before your next campaign

First: the brand must outlive its hero. For three decades, Nvidia's brand and its founder's silhouette were the same image. Healthcare does this constantly - the hospital that is really one star surgeon with a building around him. When the person stumbles, the institution bleeds. Market the institution; let the stars shine inside it.

Second: succession is marketing. Nvidia ran 33 years with no board chair and no visible successor; this week it appointed its first chair mid-crisis and handed the company to an interim CEO. Patients run the same calculation at the front desk: if my doctor leaves, does my care remain? A brand with a bench holds trust; a brand with only a star merely borrows it.

Third: trust is repriced daily. Nvidia's shares fell more than 9 percent in after-hours trading on the report that the board would act. Healthcare brands are repriced just as fast, only silently - one canceled referral, one quiet second opinion at a time. You never see the chart.

Fourth: confess once, completely. The Sunday memo admitted one failure; by Wednesday the press had found another, and the installments - not the sin - ended him. In a healthcare crisis, whether an adverse outcome or a data breach, disclose everything you will eventually have to disclose, on day one, in your own words.

Fifth: in trust industries, there is no private ledger. Chips are a product; trust is the product in healthcare. A clinician’s character is not part of the marketing - it is what the patient is buying.

Choices, again

The man who built the machines behind artificial intelligence was undone by the oldest analog error there is. No algorithm did this to him. He chose. Talent compounds slowly; choices compound faster; and no brand is strong enough to outrun its owner's fork in the road.

Nvidia will survive its founder. The harder question belongs to every healthcare leader reading this:

Would your brand survive you?

- Writer is a keen enthusiast of Health Tech, Marketing and Sustainabilty

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