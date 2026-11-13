What Jensen Huang's fall can teach healthcare marketing

The woman at the center of it, US intelligence agencies suspect, was gathering information for Beijing. No charges have been reported, and the board said it had no reason to believe company secrets were compromised. It did not matter. A second relationship, reported by The New York Times days later - this one with a subordinate - finished what the first began. Tiger Woods, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos: the lineage is long, and the law never changes. The arena changes; the fork does not.