Tech stocks rebound amid AI regulation fears and Nvidia espionage probe
Nvidia’s board launched an "independent investigation" Sunday into whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he admitted to employees that he was "unfaithful" to his wife.
The news injected fresh uncertainty into markets.
The board will use a committee of independent directors working with outside counsel.
In a memo, Huang said he was “deeply sorry,” that he supports the probe and that he is cooperating fully.
The board said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.
China has dismissed the claims as groundless speculation. Congressional Republicans and Democrats are calling for scrutiny or testimony.
Nvidia says Huang will keep leading the company without interruption.
Last month: The New York Times reported that US intelligence concluded a Chinese executive tied to Singapore-based Megaspeed, identified as Alice Huang (no relation), had been funneling information to Beijing.
October: Huang told Bloomberg his dealings with her were completely normal and related to Megaspeed.
Megaspeed: The Singapore data-centr firm is accused of helping China evade US chip export controls.e
Sunday (Nov. 8, 2026): Huang admitted the affair, and the board opened its probe.
Uncertainty was injected into markets with news that Nvidia's board was launching an investigation into whether Huang had been targeted in a foreign espionage plot following his admission that he was unfaithful to his wife.
The New York Times reported last month that US intelligence officials concluded a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data centre company called Megaspeed had been funnelling information to Beijing.
The executive, Alice Huang — also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen — developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the Times said.
PROBE: On Sunday (November 8), Nvidia's board announced that it would conduct an independent probe into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The controversy intensified after Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, employees, board and shareholders.
Nvidia is a global leader in producing chips used to train and run AI models and one of the world's most valuable companies, and last year became the first to reach a market capitalisation of $5 trillion.
The Times said the Nvidia boss's extra-marital relationship could have revealed insights into Trump's thinking around AI.
Technology analyst Dan Ives, at investment bank Yorkville Ives, said the crisis will at the very least spark multiple congressional inquiries and "create an overhang on the stock for a myriad of reasons".
"This will add risk to the stock as he is so important to the Nvidia story and strategy globally," Ives added.
"This will also increase major scrutiny regarding selling chips to China, which remains a key battleground issue in DC."
ESPIONAGE ALLEGATIONS: The alleged other party is Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that buys Nvidia AI chips. US intelligence officials reportedly suspect she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Crucially, the allegations of espionage have not been conclusively established. Nvidia's board says it has no reason to believe that company secrets or US national security information were compromised. Huang has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation.
Investors will be keeping tabs this week on the release of fresh US inflation data, after figures Friday showed the economy created far more jobs than expected in October.
The figures will key for the Federal Reserve in determining whether or not to hike interest rates when it meets next in December, with markets saying there is an 80 percent chance of a lift.
TECH BILLIONAIRE Jensen Huang at the centre of spy controversy: The investigation involving Jensen Huang, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, is attracting extraordinary attention because it goes far beyond an alleged extramarital affair.
There are 5 major reasons.
Possible Chinese espionage targeting the head of Nvidia
US intelligence officials reportedly suspect that Alice Huang was recruited by Chinese intelligence to develop a relationship with Jensen Huang and potentially gain access to sensitive information.
The concern is that the relationship could have been used to obtain insights into:
Nvidia's advanced AI chip technology.
US government policies on semiconductor exports.
Nvidia's commercial and strategic relationships.
Washington's approach to China's AI ambitions.
The alleged operation raises concerns about human intelligence — gathering information through personal relationships, access and influence rather than hacking computer systems.
Nvidia sits at the centre of the US-China technology rivalry
Washington has restricted China's access to advanced Nvidia chips because of concerns that they could strengthen China's military, intelligence and AI capabilities.
Nvidia, meanwhile, has an enormous commercial interest in China, one of the world's largest technology markets.
Huang has actively advocated allowing Nvidia to sell more advanced chips to Chinese customers.
If investigators find that a foreign intelligence operation attempted to influence those decisions, the implications could extend beyond Nvidia to US semiconductor export policy.
Huang has unusually close access to US political leadership
Huang has developed a close working relationship with US President Donald Trump.
He has attended White House meetings and travelled with Trump during diplomatic engagements involving China.
This makes the allegations politically sensitive: investigators will want to understand whether any personal relationship could have exposed sensitive government thinking or influenced policy discussions.
US Congress is getting involved
Republican committee chairmen have requested a briefing from Huang on November 18, with a response requested by November 11.
The investigation is expected to examine how Huang came into contact with Alice Huang and whether Nvidia has sufficient safeguards to protect sensitive corporate and national security information.
Democratic Senator Chris Coons has also indicated that Congress will investigate.
Investors fear leadership and reputational damage
Nvidia is not an ordinary technology company. Its leadership, business strategy and ability to maintain relationships with governments and major technology companies are central to its valuation.
Analysts warn that prolonged uncertainty could weigh on its shares, particularly if the investigation raises questions about Huang's leadership or the company's China strategy.
Tech firms rose Monday to claw back some of last week's painful losses fuelled by AI regulation worries, though traders were keeping a wary eye on a probe into Nvidia boss Jensen Huang amid claims of an affair with a Chinese spy.
WHAT'S AT STAKE: At stake are questions about Chinese espionage, America's technological advantage, the security of the world's most important AI chipmaker and the leadership of a company central to the global artificial intelligence revolution.
Chipmakers and other companies linked to the artificial intelligence boom took a hammering in the days after Tuesday's US midterms saw Democrats sweep both houses of Congress in a rebuke to Donald Trump and his Republican party.
The results suggested voters were angry at the president's Iran war and tariffs, which have sent prices soaring, as well as a sharp kickback against the huge data centre buildout that has taken place across the country in recent years.
That has led to speculation the new Congress will seek to wind in tech firms' construction drive, which could put thousands of jobs at risk.
The uncertainty comes with traders already nervous about when the hundreds of billions of dollars pumped into the sector would actually see a profit.
After taking a lashing on Thursday, Wall Street enjoyed a little stability at the end of last week, and Asia -- which had suffered a hammering itself on Friday -- largely followed suit to start this week.
Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei -- which are heavily weighted with AI-linked tech giants -- led the advances.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 piled on more than three percent thanks to rallies in Kioxia, Tokyo Electron and Advantest, while SK hynix and Samsung piled on around three percent to push the South Korean Kospi sharply higher.
Taiwan's TSMC rocketed nearly six percent to drag the Taiex five percent higher.
There were also healthy gains in Hong Kong and Shanghai, though Sydney, Wellington and Manila edged down.
"Investors will be watching carefully this week to get a sense as to whether these gains are just short-covering, bargain hunting or the beginning of something more sustainable in nature," said Sally Auld at National Australia Bank.
"Fears around AI regulation, the outlook for (capital expenditure) and free cash flow have been the driver of risk reduction in recent weeks and these issues are not likely to be resolved with any conviction in the near term.
"Nonetheless, the valuation of many tech stocks now looks less expensive."
[With inputs from AFP]
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.4 percent at 59,411.34 (break)
Seoul - Kospi: UP 1.7 percent at 5,144.00
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 24,601.48
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,675.06
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $90.59 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $97.74 per barrel
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1155 from $1.1138 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3374 from $1.3350
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 158.21 from 158.46 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.41 from 83.43 pence
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 51,285.73 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.0 percent at 10,673.94 (close)