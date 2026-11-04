Businesses sound caution, not retreat

Louis Guy Detata, founder of UEXO.com , an online trading platform, says a divided government may restrain one-sided policy moves but raises the risk of investigations and legislative standoffs. Major legal changes are unlikely soon, Detata argues, because the president keeps his veto and Democrats lack the numbers to override it. Tariffs and many regulatory procedures remain in executive hands. Investment and hiring plans will lean toward caution.

So are businesses going to adjust their supply chain, pricing or expansion plans? Detata argues that the outcome reinforces the importance of maintaining flexibility and avoiding excessive dependence on any single market. “Currently, there is no warranty for any immediate, large-scale adjustments. Developments around tariffs, trade restrictions, and regulatory requirements will remain at the center of attention in the business community.”

Detata says the US-Gulf relationship remains strong, built on commercial, financial and strategic ties. Both sides want to keep investment flowing in technology, AI, infrastructure, defence, healthcare and energy. "For Gulf investors, the US will remain an important destination for capital, although regulatory clarity and geopolitical considerations will continue to influence investment decisions," he adds.

The one decision that would help most, he says, is long-term clarity on trade policy and geopolitics.