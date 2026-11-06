Price action is less comforting. Valecha flagged 28,000 on the Nasdaq-100, near its 200-day moving average, as key support. The index closed well below it. The S&P 500 also finished beneath its election-night low near 7,460. Kakkar, sees an upside for the Gulf because slower US expansion strengthens the case for the UAE and wider GCC, where sovereign capital and energy resources already back AI investment.