GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Asian markets follow US plunge as AI stocks face fresh sell-off

Wall Street sell-off triggers sharp declines in Asian stock indexes

Last updated:
AP and AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on November 4, 2026.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on November 4, 2026.
AFP

Asian technology stocks tumbled on Friday, extending a Wall Street rout as investors assessed the potential impact of the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections on the artificial intelligence industry.

Seoul and Tokyo bore the brunt of the sell-off, with investors retreating from chipmakers and other technology firms amid concerns that political opposition could slow the expansion of AI infrastructure.

The sharp losses come just five months after technology stocks helped drive global markets to record highs.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Democrats’ victory adds to AI concerns

The Democrats’ historic victory on Tuesday was initially welcomed by investors hoping it would increase pressure on US President Donald Trump to end the war against Iran.

However, attention soon shifted to the potential impact on AI investment. Data centre projects face opposition from voters across the political spectrum, while several midterm election winners have pledged to curb their expansion.

Investors were also unsettled by progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders’ call for a national moratorium on new data centre construction.

The concerns add to existing questions about the hundreds of billions of dollars companies have invested in AI and when they might generate returns. Rising borrowing costs and stretched company valuations have also weighed on sentiment.

Michael Hewson of MCH Market Insights said investors were concerned that political opposition could increase, including in Texas, where election results raised questions about possible action against Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX over his support for Trump.

Wall Street suffers worst rout since April 2025

The sell-off gathered pace in the US on Thursday, with the Nasdaq plunging 5.5 per cent in its worst percentage drop since April 2025, when Trump announced sweeping global tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell more than 4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 3 per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was also on course for its worst weekly performance since April 2025, having fallen about 16 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

Trump blamed the market decline on the Democrats’ election gains, writing on Truth Social that the market had crashed because the party had a successful Tuesday.

Seoul and Tokyo lead Asian losses

The heavy selling continued across Asia on Friday.

South Korea’s Kospi plunged nearly 9 per cent at one point, with chipmaker SK hynix falling 10 per cent and Samsung Electronics losing 8 per cent.

The index had more than doubled between the end of December and mid-June, when it reached a record high, but has since surrendered almost half its value.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 6 per cent, with Kioxia and SoftBank losing more than 10 per cent each. Advantest fell over 8 per cent.

In Taiwan, TSMC’s 7 per cent decline dragged the Taiex down around 8 per cent.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Singapore also traded lower, while Wellington and Manila were in the red.

Oil prices add to market uncertainty

The mood was further dampened by rising oil prices, extending gains from Thursday after crude had initially fallen following the US election results.

Investors had hoped the outcome would increase pressure on Trump to end the Iran war, but continued uncertainty over the conflict kept markets on edge.

Traders were also watching developments in the crisis after US and Iranian leaders indicated earlier in the week that progress had been made.

US jobs data due later on Friday was another focus for investors.

Asian markets: key figures

At around 0200 GMT on Friday

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225: Down 6 per cent at 57,400.92

  • South Korea’s Kospi: Down 6.1 per cent at 5,055.15

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: Down 1.5 per cent at 24,436.40

  • Shanghai Composite: Down 1.3 per cent at 3,643.51

  • US Dow Jones: Down 3.4 per cent at 51,523.06 at Thursday’s close

  • West Texas Intermediate crude: Up 0.5 per cent at $90.96 a barrel

  • Brent crude: Up 0.7 per cent at $99.02 a barrel

The broad sell-off highlights growing investor uncertainty over the outlook for AI spending, data centre expansion and the wider technology sector, as political and economic risks weigh on global markets.

Related Topics:
AmericaAsia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Traders at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Markets rotate out of chips after US midterm vote

3m read
People exchange currencies at the money exchange counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on September 5, 2026.

Remit now: What does each dirham fetch expats at home?

2m read
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (C), Democrat from New York, speaks alongside Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee US Representative Suzan DelBene (L), Democrat from Washington, and Representative Katherine Clark (R), Democrat from Massachusetts, during a press conference in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026, a day after Democrats claimed a majority in the House and the Senate following the US midterm elections.

Can Democrats actually stop Trump? What happens next

4m read
Supporters react to early election results in favor of US Senator Jon Ossoff at an election night watch party hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia after the midterms election in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 3, 2026.

Democrats flip US Senate, win full control of Congress

6m read