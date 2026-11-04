Ossoff secures Georgia Senate seat as Congress control remains uncertain
Democrats notched a string of early victories in US midterm elections late on Tuesday (Wednesday morning in the Gulf), flipping a Republican-held Senate seat and making inroads in conservative House districts as President Donald Trump faced the prospect of a bruising election setback.
The opposition party also retained key Senate seats, while victory in Georgia's governor race added to mounting signs that Republicans face a difficult night.
The vote was a nationwide judgment on Trump's turbulent second term, with discontent over living costs, tariffs and the US war against Iran — which has driven fuel prices sharply higher — weighing on the president and his party.
Following are the latest updates on the US midterm elections:
Democrats are projected to regain control of the US House of Representatives, but a Senate takeover remains unconfirmed, per latest reports reviewed.
ABC News, NBC News and CBS News have called the House for Democrats, ending Republican control.
NBC reports Democrats have flipped three of the four Senate seats needed to capture that chamber. ABC explicitly says Senate control has not been projected.
The House result gives Democrats leverage over spending and investigations during President Donald Trump’s final two years. Vote counting continues.
The size of the Democrats' majority remains unclear.
Democrat Gina Hinojosa on Tuesday unseated incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, media projections showed, in a stunning triumph for her party in the Lone Star State.
Hinojosa, a 52-year-old attorney and state lawmaker, is part of a new generation of Democrats who are seeking to attract independents and voters disillusioned by Trump's unpopular war in the Middle East and skyrocketing prices for gas and everyday goods.
Democrats flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina as they tried to recapture majorities in Congress and break Republicans' unified hold on power in Washington.
Former Gov. Roy Cooper's win against Republican Michael Whatley gives Democrats a key victory as they try to gain at least four seats now held by Republicans.
Democrats who once saw the political map as an almost impossible lift now are now hopeful that a Senate majority is within reach, even though their path runs through several more conservative states.
Democrat Hinojosa stuns Texas Governor Abbott in major election upset: networks Democrat Gina Hinojosa on Tuesday unseated incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, media projections showed, in a stunning triumph for her party in the Lone Star State.
Hinojosa, a 52-year-old attorney and state lawmaker, is part of a new generation of Democrats who are seeking to attract independents and voters disillusioned by Trump's unpopular war in the Middle East and skyrocketing prices for gas and everyday goods.
Democrats held two Senate seats Tuesday as Sen. Jon Ossoff won re-election in Georgia and Rep. Chris Pappas won New Hampshire’s open seat.
Ossoff defeated Republican Rep. Mike Collins. Pappas defeated Republican former Sen. John Sununu. The Associated Press called both races, and the results are not yet official.
Georgia: Ossoff, 39, was the only Senate Democrat seeking re-election in a state Trump carried in 2024, and he began the cycle as a top Republican target. Georgia officials still need to finish counting and certifying the vote. Ossoff said voters had rebuked President Trump with “sweeping and decisive victories.” Collins was unable to make significant inroads after a messy primary and personal controversies.
New Hampshire: The AP called the race at 8:22 pm ET (5:22 am on Wednesday in UAE time (Gulf Standard Time), shortly after John Sununu conceded.
Pappas led with 57% to Sununu’s 40% as of 9:50 pm, according to the AP.
The seat was left open by retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Pappas, 46, becomes the first openly gay man elected to the Senate. He framed the race around the economy, the war in Iran and “Team New Hampshire versus Team Trump.” Sununu, the brother of a former governor and the son of another, had argued the race was about the post-Trump future.
Both wins came as Democrats hoped for a broader gain, per New Hampshire Bulletin.
Prediction market Kalshi has estimated that a Democratic takeover of the US House of Representatives as "overwhelmingly likely", with its election dashboard displaying a 99% Democratic forecast as midterm results emerge.
The figure represents a market forecast, not the percentage of seats Democrats have won, their national vote share or an official election declaration.
Kalshi’s separate House page showed 94% in another snapshot.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats will capture House control, citing gains in Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, among other states.
A Democratic majority would create a congressional check on President Donald Trump during the remainder of his term. However, the final seat margin and Senate outcome should be reported separately; neither follows automatically from Kalshi’s headline probability alone.
Kalshi is the first federally regulated US exchange designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has won reelection in Georgia, securing an important defensive victory as Americans await the outcome of congressional elections that could reshape President Donald Trump’s second term.
The Associated Press called the race against Republican Representative Mike Collins, describing it as the first battleground Senate contest decided.
Control of the House and Senate remained unresolved in the latest published reporting available for this update.
Reuters reported that Democrats were favoured to capture the House, while the Senate remained a closely fought, state-by-state contest. Those assessments are expectations, not confirmed outcomes.
The midterms will determine whether Republicans preserve unified control in Washington or Democrats gain leverage over Trump’s agenda. House and Senate outcomes are separate contests, so one party need not win both chambers this year.
Democrats need a net gain of three House seats and four Senate seats to wrest control from Republicans, according to AP and Reuters.
All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested, including special elections. Republicans entered Election Day holding a 53–47 Senate advantage.
Ossoff’s victory protects a Democratic seat rather than flipping a Republican one.
Other early AP calls included Senate victories for Democrat Ed Markey in Massachusetts and Democrat Juliana Stratton in Illinois.
At the stage covered by AP’s retrieved update, more than a dozen House races had been called in safe districts, with none changing party hands.
The Senate battleground includes Maine, where Republican Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson; North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper faces Republican Michael Whatley; and Ohio, where Republican Jon Husted faces Democrat Sherrod Brown.
These contests could help determine whether Democrats assemble the gains needed for a majority.
Other closely watched races include Michigan’s contest between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers, and Texas’s contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.
No winner in those races is established by the reporting reviewed here.
The election is a verdict on the first two years of Trump’s second administration. Losing either chamber would complicate his legislative agenda; losing the Senate would also affect the confirmation process for nominees.
The retrieved live feeds contain early counting snapshots rather than a complete national result.
Neither chamber could be declared won on this evidence, as partial seat totals must not be confused with a final majority.
Georgia: AP calls Ossoff’s reelection against Collins; Democrats retain the seat.
House: Democrats need a net gain of three seats; control remains unresolved in the retrieved coverage.
Senate: Democrats need four net pickups while protecting their existing seats.
Counting: Early calls and incomplete trackers do not establish a national winner.
Jon Ossoff’s Georgia victory protects a key Democratic Senate seat, but congressional control remains unsettled in available reporting.
Democrats seek House and Senate gains, while counting continues across competitive states and districts throughout the country.
Congressional majorities shape legislation, spending negotiations and oversight of the administration. Senate control also affects nominations.
These elections, therefore, influence Trump’s governing room, even though the presidency itself is not on the ballot this year.
Watch verified race calls in Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas, alongside competitive House districts.
Updated counts will clarify the balance of power; avoid treating forecasts, incomplete totals or partisan victory declarations as results.
The distinction is between a confirmed race victory and control of Congress. Ossoff has won Georgia, but that alone does not deliver a Democratic majority. The policy implications depend on which party ultimately controls each chamber after counting.
With inputs from AP, Reuters, AFP