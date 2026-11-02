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US midterms 2026: Key voting times, results and what's at stake

First results expected early Wednesday as Americans vote to decide control of Congress

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Voters arrive to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting ahead of the November 3 midterm elections in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 31, 2026.
Voters arrive to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting ahead of the November 3 midterm elections in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 31, 2026.
AFP

Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, for crucial midterm elections that will determine control of Congress and shape the final two years of President Donald Trump’s current term.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships are being contested, alongside numerous state and local elections.

With voting taking place across several US time zones, results will begin emerging early Wednesday morning in the UAE. However, closely contested races could take days or even weeks to resolve.

When does voting begin?

The earliest polling stations can open at 5am local time in Vermont, corresponding to 2pm UAE time on Tuesday, November 3. Opening hours vary by state and locality.

Millions of Americans have also had the opportunity to cast ballots before Election Day through early in-person voting and postal voting.

When will polling end?

The first polling stations are scheduled to close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 3am UAE time on Wednesday, November 4.

Polls in Georgia and South Carolina close at 4am, followed by Ohio and North Carolina at 4.30am.

Most Texas polling stations close at 5am UAE time, with the final ones closing an hour later.

California polls close at 8am, while Hawaii and most of Alaska finish voting at 9am.

The last polling stations, in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, are scheduled to close at approximately 10am UAE time on Wednesday.

When will results be announced?

The first results and projections could begin arriving shortly after 3am UAE time on Wednesday.

A clearer picture of which party will control the House and Senate may emerge as more states complete voting and ballots are counted.

However, there is no fixed nationwide announcement time. Close contests, outstanding postal ballots, recounts and different state counting procedures could delay the final outcome.

News organisations may project winners before election authorities officially certify the results.

What is at stake?

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. Democrats are seeking to regain control of the House, where 218 seats are needed for a majority, and the Senate, where they require a net gain of four seats.

Several Senate contests, including those in Texas, Ohio, Maine, Michigan, Georgia and Alaska, are attracting particular attention.

Trump himself is not on the ballot, but the outcome will determine whether Republicans retain congressional control or whether Democrats gain the power to challenge the administration’s legislative agenda and intensify congressional oversight.

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