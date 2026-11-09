GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump returns to US election fraud claims after initial concession

The accusations marked a sharp reversal from Trump's initial acceptance of the outcome

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trump returns to US election fraud claims after initial concession

US President Donald Trump renewed baseless allegations of election fraud Monday after Democrats swept both chambers of the US Congress, reversing course just days after saying he would accept the midterm results.

"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???" Trump wrote on Truth Social, alleging without evidence that large early voting "dumps" had made Republican victories impossible. 

"It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!" he added.

The accusations marked a sharp reversal from Trump's initial acceptance of the outcome. "I am absolutely willing to accept those results," he told The New York Times on election night. 

The president has repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud, most notably following his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

"Donald Trump's pathetic return to election denialism was inevitable," said Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the US Senate.

"He can whine all he wants, but nothing will stop this inescapable truth: For the last two years of his presidency, Trump will face the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades, all because he has been an unprecedented failure."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump on the poor showing of Republicans in the US midterm elections: "I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran."

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss

12m read
US President Donald Trump on the poor showing of Republicans in the US midterm elections: "I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran."

Trump acknowledges Iran played role in midterms defeat

2m read
Donald Trump faced a radically transformed and hostile political landscape on Wednesday after US voters handed control of Congress to the Democrats in a stunning rebuke to his presidency.

Democrats win control of US House from Republicans

3m read
Trump faces defining test as Americans vote in midterms

Trump faces defining test as Americans vote in midterms

3m read