GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump says he will accept US midterm results, vows to work with Democrats

Trump said he had no regrets over endorsing Republican Senate candidates who lost

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trump says he will accept US midterm results, vows to work with Democrats

US President Donald Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results of the midterm elections and work with Democrats, despite Republican losses that handed the opposition party control of the Senate.

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday night, Trump said he was prepared to cooperate with Democrats and suggested the two sides could reach agreements.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he told the newspaper.

Trump blamed Republican defeats on his absence from the ballot, suggesting the party's performance would have been different had he been running.

He also defended his decision to go to war with Iran, describing it as a “very wise decision”. The president said he had no regrets about endorsing Republican candidates who lost their Senate bids.

Trump reacts to election losses on Truth Social

Following the results, Trump took to Truth Social, saying he would analyse the reasons behind the candidates' victories and defeats.

“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!” he posted, signing off as “President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Trump also posted an image of a red cap bearing the word “VETO”, reiterating his earlier warning that he would use his presidential veto power to block Democratic legislation.

He had previously vowed to prevent the opposition party from advancing its agenda if it took control of Congress.

Trump says second term has been successful

Trump spoke to The New York Times shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday while watching election results at the White House. During the interview, he reacted to the defeat of Republican candidates and asked how Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July, might have performed had he contested the election.

The Times described Trump as sounding subdued as Democratic victories emerged across the country.

Despite the Republican losses, Trump said he had no regrets about the first two years of his second term.

“I consider it to be the most successful two-year period in the history of any president,” he told The New York Times.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald Trump

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Supporters react to early election results in favor of US Senator Jon Ossoff at an election night watch party hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia after the midterms election in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 3, 2026.

Democrats flip US Senate, win full control of Congress

1h ago6m read
Trump faces defining test as Americans vote in midterms

Trump faces defining test as Americans vote in midterms

3m read
Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico are battling for a Senate seat in Texas that has not elected a Democrat to the upper chamber since 1988.

Texas Senate race costliest in US history at $573m

2m read
Mary Peltola, a Democrat running for the US Senate seat in Alaska, addresses supporters at an election watch party on Aug. 18, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Alaska governor orders probe into election ‘spoiler’

2m read