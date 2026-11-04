Trump says he will accept US midterm results, vows to work with Democrats

Trump said he had no regrets over endorsing Republican Senate candidates who lost
US President Donald Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results of the midterm elections and work with Democrats, despite Republican losses that handed the opposition party control of the Senate.
In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday night, Trump said he was prepared to cooperate with Democrats and suggested the two sides could reach agreements.
“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he told the newspaper.
Trump blamed Republican defeats on his absence from the ballot, suggesting the party's performance would have been different had he been running.
He also defended his decision to go to war with Iran, describing it as a “very wise decision”. The president said he had no regrets about endorsing Republican candidates who lost their Senate bids.
Following the results, Trump took to Truth Social, saying he would analyse the reasons behind the candidates' victories and defeats.
“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!” he posted, signing off as “President DONALD J. TRUMP”.
Trump also posted an image of a red cap bearing the word “VETO”, reiterating his earlier warning that he would use his presidential veto power to block Democratic legislation.
He had previously vowed to prevent the opposition party from advancing its agenda if it took control of Congress.
Trump spoke to The New York Times shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday while watching election results at the White House. During the interview, he reacted to the defeat of Republican candidates and asked how Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July, might have performed had he contested the election.
The Times described Trump as sounding subdued as Democratic victories emerged across the country.
Despite the Republican losses, Trump said he had no regrets about the first two years of his second term.
“I consider it to be the most successful two-year period in the history of any president,” he told The New York Times.