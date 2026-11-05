GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Republican US House speaker to step down after midterm rout

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to step down after election defeat

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rep. Mike Johnson speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.
Rep. Mike Johnson speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.
AP

US House Speaker Mike Johnson will step down as Republican leader following his party's crushing midterm election defeat, his spokesman confirmed to AFP Wednesday.

Johnson, the highest-ranking Republican in the United States after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, is second in the line of presidential succession.

Asked whether reports that Johnson would step aside were correct, his spokesman responded in a one-word email: "Accurate."

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here  

The Louisiana Republican told staff of his decision Wednesday morning, a day after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in a sweeping rejection of Trump's party and his policies.

Johnson, 54, had led the House since October 2023, when he emerged as a compromise candidate after weeks of Republican infighting following the ouster of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.

He had campaigned extensively to preserve the Republicans' narrow House majority and previously suggested he might remain party leader even if Democrats won control.

His decision not to seek the minority leadership clears the way for a contest between current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, both fellow conservatives and Trump loyalists.

The president praised Johnson's leadership and said he would "stay out of" the race to find a successor, with the vote expected on Tuesday next week.

"But the speaker was fantastic. The people under him were fantastic. All good people," Trump told reporters.

Johnson won reelection to his Louisiana seat, and his decision does not mean he is immediately resigning as speaker or leaving Congress.

Meanwhile, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries formally sought his colleagues' support Wednesday to become the next speaker, a position he is widely expected to secure when the new Congress convenes in January.

Jeffries, who would become the first Black speaker of the House in US history, pledged to make affordability and accountability central priorities.

"The days of the House functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over," he declared in a letter to Democratic lawmakers.

"We are going to hold the crooks accountable," he added, promising action on healthcare costs, tariffs and the Iran war.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (C), Democrat from New York, speaks alongside Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee US Representative Suzan DelBene (L), Democrat from Washington, and Representative Katherine Clark (R), Democrat from Massachusetts, during a press conference in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026, a day after Democrats claimed a majority in the House and the Senate following the US midterm elections.

Can Democrats actually stop Trump? What happens next

4m read
Trump ‘absolutely willing’ to accept US midterm results

Trump ‘absolutely willing’ to accept US midterm results

2m read
Supporters react to early election results in favor of US Senator Jon Ossoff at an election night watch party hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia after the midterms election in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 3, 2026.

Democrats flip US Senate, win full control of Congress

6m read
Donald Trump faced a radically transformed and hostile political landscape on Wednesday after US voters handed control of Congress to the Democrats in a stunning rebuke to his presidency.

Democrats win control of US House from Republicans

3m read